Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor è il Maestro Jedi nelle prime foto ufficiali della serie!

The force is strong with EW & Ewan McGregor! For our final print cover before going all-digital, we’re all in on #ObiWanKenobi, revealing first look episodic images of McGregor as Kenobi, Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen, and a fearsome new #StarWars villain. https://t.co/brdtgkSBAC pic.twitter.com/L9YpbfTV6z — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 9, 2022

As the force-sensitive Inquisitor Reva, Moses Ingram will prove a formidable new foe in #ObiWanKenobi as she seeks out Jedi-in-hiding for the Empire. Director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold describe the character as ruthlessly ambitious. https://t.co/brdtgkB0J4 pic.twitter.com/XjXD0CXVky — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 9, 2022

What kind of Obi-Wan Kenobi will we meet in #ObiWanKenobi? Says Ewan McGregor: "We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up." See more FIRST LOOK photos and details on the upcoming series! https://t.co/brdtgkB0J4 pic.twitter.com/OrT90x13X4 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 9, 2022