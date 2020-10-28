Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Oscar Isaac sarà Moon Knight? I fan non sono d'accordo, ecco cosa succede

Shia LaBeouf era uno dei nomi in cima alla lista dei desideri della Marvel per il ruolo da protagonista nella nuova serie dal titolo Moon Knight, ma uno dei potenziali svantaggi principali era che l'attore si è convertito al cristianesimo durante le riprese di Fury nel 2014.

Introdotto per la prima volta nel 1975, Moon Knight è l'alter ego di Marc Spector, un ex mercenario che è stato tradito dalla sua squadra durante una spedizione ma rianimato dall'antico dio egizio della Luna, Khonshu, in cambio del suo servizio alla divinità.

Per molto tempo si è ipotizzato che la Marvel stesse cercando un attore protagonista ebreo dato che le convinzioni di Marc Spector sono una parte enorme della sua personalità e del suo carattere. Oscar Isaac è attualmente in trattative per interpretare il supereroe Moon Knight nella serie Disney Plus del Marvel Cinematic Universe. La notizia ha entusiasmato la maggior parte dei fan che si sono dichiarati curiosi di vedere un attore dal grandissimo talento nei panni di una delle figure più complesse e complicate della Marvel.

Ma è anche stato sollevato un problema, perché Marc Spector è il figlio ebreo di un rabbino fuggito negli Stati Uniti durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale e non tutti sono convinti che la scelta di Isaac sia quella giusta. Il punto centrale dell'essere un attore è immedesimarsi in parti che non sono indicative di convinzioni personali o ideologie. Tuttavia, una certa parte di fan ha espresso dei dubbi sulla decisione del casting della Marvel e puoi controllare alcune delle reazioni di seguito.

Comunque Moon Knight non sarebbe il primo ruolo Marvel di Oscar Isaac che vedremo presto insieme a Jessica Chastain in Scenes From a Marriage.

FONTE: We Got This Covered
