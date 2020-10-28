Oscar Isaac sarà Moon Knight? I fan non sono d'accordo, ecco cosa succede

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight is both exciting and disappointing



I think he is a great actor and MK is a fave so obviously that's neat



But also he isn't Jewish at all and thats a pretty big part of MK's character, which is a big missed opportunity — Happy HallZoeen! (@Blankzilla) October 26, 2020

so, to be clear, they couldn't be bothered to get a Jewish lead for Wandavision, Moon Knight, or Batwoman (and they had TWO chances with that one), fun — 🎃 Ariel 🎃 (@AKARELK) October 26, 2020

I think Oscar Isaac is a great actor, but #MoonKnight is one of the view JEWISH comic book characters! It is an essential part of his character and it should go to a Jewish actor!!!!!! Just like for black characters etc. #Marvel #Disney #comicbooks — Jacob Barber (@NewKidJake8) October 27, 2020

moon knight is of jewish-egyptian background marvel overlords, oliver jackson-cohen was right there??? why y'all do this to yourselves in 2020 pic.twitter.com/qWV4LTDNNA — noshin 🕸 (@lgbtepiphany) October 27, 2020

im sorry, id love to see oscar isaac in the mcu as any other person but moon knight is jewish and actual jewish actors deserve that role.



it already happened to the maximoffs who are romani and jewish, yet they've been blalantly white-washed. pls dont let it pass — spooky tina (@taikadcohen) October 27, 2020

Inner conflict is not wanting or having interest in any adaptation of Moon Knight yet also loving Oscar Isaac dearly. https://t.co/fZYD494VdC — Ritesh (@GhosttGray) October 26, 2020