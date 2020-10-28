Oscar Isaac sarà Moon Knight? I fan non sono d'accordo, ecco cosa succede
Shia LaBeouf era uno dei nomi in cima alla lista dei desideri della Marvel per il ruolo da protagonista nella nuova serie dal titolo Moon Knight, ma uno dei potenziali svantaggi principali era che l'attore si è convertito al cristianesimo durante le riprese di Fury nel 2014.
Introdotto per la prima volta nel 1975, Moon Knight è l'alter ego di Marc Spector, un ex mercenario che è stato tradito dalla sua squadra durante una spedizione ma rianimato dall'antico dio egizio della Luna, Khonshu, in cambio del suo servizio alla divinità.
Per molto tempo si è ipotizzato che la Marvel stesse cercando un attore protagonista ebreo dato che le convinzioni di Marc Spector sono una parte enorme della sua personalità e del suo carattere. Oscar Isaac è attualmente in trattative per interpretare il supereroe Moon Knight nella serie Disney Plus del Marvel Cinematic Universe. La notizia ha entusiasmato la maggior parte dei fan che si sono dichiarati curiosi di vedere un attore dal grandissimo talento nei panni di una delle figure più complesse e complicate della Marvel.
Ma è anche stato sollevato un problema, perché Marc Spector è il figlio ebreo di un rabbino fuggito negli Stati Uniti durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale e non tutti sono convinti che la scelta di Isaac sia quella giusta. Il punto centrale dell'essere un attore è immedesimarsi in parti che non sono indicative di convinzioni personali o ideologie. Tuttavia, una certa parte di fan ha espresso dei dubbi sulla decisione del casting della Marvel e puoi controllare alcune delle reazioni di seguito.
Comunque Moon Knight non sarebbe il primo ruolo Marvel di Oscar Isaac che vedremo presto insieme a Jessica Chastain in Scenes From a Marriage.
Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight is both exciting and disappointing— Happy HallZoeen! (@Blankzilla) October 26, 2020
I think he is a great actor and MK is a fave so obviously that's neat
But also he isn't Jewish at all and thats a pretty big part of MK's character, which is a big missed opportunity
so, to be clear, they couldn't be bothered to get a Jewish lead for Wandavision, Moon Knight, or Batwoman (and they had TWO chances with that one), fun— 🎃 Ariel 🎃 (@AKARELK) October 26, 2020
I think Oscar Isaac is a great actor, but #MoonKnight is one of the view JEWISH comic book characters! It is an essential part of his character and it should go to a Jewish actor!!!!!! Just like for black characters etc. #Marvel #Disney #comicbooks— Jacob Barber (@NewKidJake8) October 27, 2020
moon knight is of jewish-egyptian background marvel overlords, oliver jackson-cohen was right there??? why y'all do this to yourselves in 2020 pic.twitter.com/qWV4LTDNNA— noshin 🕸 (@lgbtepiphany) October 27, 2020
im sorry, id love to see oscar isaac in the mcu as any other person but moon knight is jewish and actual jewish actors deserve that role.— spooky tina (@taikadcohen) October 27, 2020
it already happened to the maximoffs who are romani and jewish, yet they've been blalantly white-washed. pls dont let it pass
Inner conflict is not wanting or having interest in any adaptation of Moon Knight yet also loving Oscar Isaac dearly. https://t.co/fZYD494VdC— Ritesh (@GhosttGray) October 26, 2020
Not a fan of Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight.— Britany (@britany_murphs) October 26, 2020
I always notice that when it's an actor that the majority of people like, no one says a word when they're cast in a role they shouldn't be.
A Jewish actor should be playing Moon Knight and that's all I have to say about that. pic.twitter.com/xhKw1SPoe7
