Our Flag Means Death, i retroscena dell'enorme successo HBO con Taika Waititi

This is how they did the title cards for eps 2 & 5🏴‍☠️ Make up created that prosthetic, with hair, nipples and all. And art department used real seaweed to be washed away by the ocean. Pretty much every title card was painted or carved into. Except the moon☠️🖤 #OurFlagMeansDeath pic.twitter.com/wFdPsRASDm