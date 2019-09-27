Paul Wesley e Ian Somerhalder di nuovo insieme per una linea di Bourbon
Se il mondo dello spettacolo e la TV separano, a riunire ci pensa l'alcool. Potrebbe sembrare una battuta ma è davvero così, perché dopo la linea di Mezcal prodotta insieme da Bryan Cranston e Aaron Paul di Breaking Bad, adesso anche Paul Wesley e Ian Somerhalder di The Vampire Diaries hanno deciso di "darsi alla bottiglia".
Le loro strade televisive si erano infatti separate dopo la fine di The Vampire Diaries nel 2017, ormai due anni e mezzo fa, quando la CW e i creatori dello show avevano deciso di chiudere la serie vampiresca che ha fatto innamorare tanti adolescenti per circa otto anni. Da allora i due non hanno più collaborato insieme, almeno finora, perché come veniamo a sapere dall'account Instagram di Somerhalder è arrivato il momento di unire nuovamente le forze per un progetto separato dal cinema e della televisione e sviluppato in quanto amici. La scelta non poteva che ricadere sul Bourbon, vista l'ossessione di Damon Salvatore per il pregiato whiskey.
Ha scritto Somerhalder: "Riuscite a immaginare un Bourbon dei fratelli Salvatore? Fatelo, perché sta arrivando. Io e Paul Wesley abbiamo lavorato duramente con la nostra incredibile squadra per far sì che tutto questo accadesse. Con passione, sudore e una ricerca senza compromessi della migliore qualità. Ci avete regalato tanti anni meravigliosi e ora vogliamo regalarvi noi qualcosa che possa farvi ricordare i bei tempi andati".
Cin!
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Doing some of my favorite things: drinking/savoring my OWN bourbon, editing photos and working with the team from a @wheelsup8760 King Air 350i on my way to China. Yup, meaning OUR own bourbon... Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it’s coming! @paulwesley and I have been working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen. WITH passion, hard work and an uncompromising quest/thirst for quality, we have arrived! We want to share with you something very special and dear to us. You’ve given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories and some good times to come! It’s going to be fun. We’re going to be traveling the WOLRD meeting so many of you and launching this with some very fun parties I must say! How many of you want a taste!? What do you look for in a bourbon? What does your guy or gal look for in a bourbon? Let me know in the comments- I can’t wait to read them! I’m working tirelessly to create and build great companies with products that mean something to you and the world. To generate revenue through business and in turn use those resources for good. Part of our company mission and ethos is to invest profits into helping our world through regenerative agriculture and farming practices. It’s the surest and quickest way to slow climate change by sequestering carbon and producing oxygen. This in turn protects and regenerates our precious water sources paving a way to a healthy future. This is about helping our communities, our farms and our farmers that work so hard to feed us all giving us life. It’s the best way to preserve life for us all and future the generations. I’m proud of the work we’re doing and I can’t wait to hear from you. I’m not there yet, I’m still going to need help with @isfofficial but I’m confident that this will be so successful that I can stop asking you for help and put some substantial projects together for a brighter and healthier present and future! We can’t wait to share this experience with you! Let’s do this! Who’s in??? Cheers! 🥃 Love, Damon and Stefan
