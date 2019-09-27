Paul Wesley e Ian Somerhalder di nuovo insieme per una linea di Bourbon

Se il mondo dello spettacolo e la TV separano, a riunire ci pensa l'alcool. Potrebbe sembrare una battuta ma è davvero così, perché dopo la linea di Mezcal prodotta insieme da Bryan Cranston e Aaron Paul di Breaking Bad, adesso anche Paul Wesley e Ian Somerhalder di The Vampire Diaries hanno deciso di "darsi alla bottiglia".

Le loro strade televisive si erano infatti separate dopo la fine di The Vampire Diaries nel 2017, ormai due anni e mezzo fa, quando la CW e i creatori dello show avevano deciso di chiudere la serie vampiresca che ha fatto innamorare tanti adolescenti per circa otto anni. Da allora i due non hanno più collaborato insieme, almeno finora, perché come veniamo a sapere dall'account Instagram di Somerhalder è arrivato il momento di unire nuovamente le forze per un progetto separato dal cinema e della televisione e sviluppato in quanto amici. La scelta non poteva che ricadere sul Bourbon, vista l'ossessione di Damon Salvatore per il pregiato whiskey.



Ha scritto Somerhalder: "Riuscite a immaginare un Bourbon dei fratelli Salvatore? Fatelo, perché sta arrivando. Io e Paul Wesley abbiamo lavorato duramente con la nostra incredibile squadra per far sì che tutto questo accadesse. Con passione, sudore e una ricerca senza compromessi della migliore qualità. Ci avete regalato tanti anni meravigliosi e ora vogliamo regalarvi noi qualcosa che possa farvi ricordare i bei tempi andati".



Cin!