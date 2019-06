La polizia diffonde un video della notte della presunta aggressione a Jussie Smollett

Body camera video of CPD officers entering Jussie Smollett’s apartment the night attack was reported. He still has rope around his neck. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Fnp0jmo8Ra

Video of Abel Osundairo greeting by law enforcement as he gets off a plane at O’Hare.



He is placed in handcuffs and then brought in for questioning.



The brothers would later tell police they were paid to go along with a staged attack on Jussie Smollett. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/p3xuZK6wlv