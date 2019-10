Le prime reazioni su Watchmen (e Regina King) sono estremamente positive

But in this case it's not a mystery, but I like that the pilot treats it as such. And yes there are a TON of Easter eggs — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) October 4, 2019

Hey the Watchmen pilot rules — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) October 4, 2019

We just saw the first episode of #hbo’s #watchmen ..... oh....my....God. The roar of approval from this crowd was DEAFENING! You’ll love it! Regina King is ridiculously awesome! We can’t talk about it but WOW! #WatchmenHBO @NY_Comic_Con @HBO @watchmen pic.twitter.com/wIBBTdRnVi — Prince Entertainment Media at NYCC (@PrinceEntMedia) October 4, 2019

We were asked not to give any thing away and I won't. I will say this, y'all not ready for Watchmen and Regina King is DAT bitch.#WatchmenHBO #NYCC2019 pic.twitter.com/YXUh08niyh — Nymph O. Braniac (@nikkibey4life) October 4, 2019

WOW #WatchmenHBO is one of the most audacious first episodes of television I have seen in awhile, like if Twin Peaks was a superhero show, absolutely wild and I can’t wait for more @watchmen #NYCC — Jeremy Wein @ NYCC and EXHAUSTED (@thismyshow) October 4, 2019

We're not supposed to tweet reviews or spoilers about Watchmen, so all I'll say is: HOLY FORKING SHIRT. Does this mean I have to get HBO?? I need to watch every flippin second of this show. #NYCC2019 N — Traci Rai (@TraciRai) October 4, 2019

#Watchmen is the real deal (at least based on the pilot). Novel fans will notice plenty of callbacks but it stands on its own as an intriguing sci-fi drama. Pilot is smart, action-packed, and unexpectedly funny but never in a distracting way. Regina King is *extremely* badass. — Travis Clark (@TravClark2) October 4, 2019