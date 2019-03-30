Primi dettagli e nuove clip dalla sesta stagione di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Fabio Mucci
In seguito alla nuova foto del cast di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., sono arrivati in rete dei nuovi dettagli dal panel dedicato alla serie televisiva che si è tenuto al WonderCon.
In primis, la Marvel ha confermato, tramite un breve filmato, l'arrivo della sesta stagione su ABC per il prossimo 10 maggio. Stiamo parlando di due settimane dopo l'uscita nelle sale cinematografiche di Avengers: Endgame, dunque. E, nonostante non sia chiaro se gli eventi dei due film (Infinity War e Endgame) vengano citati in qualche modo, è confermato che la nuova stagione sarà ambientata un anno dopo gli eventi della quinta.
In questa sesta stagione, metà del team si troverà nello spazio alla ricerca di Fitz mentre l'altra metà sulla Terra. Secondo chi era presente al panel, verrà citato un villain classico dei fumetti che ha debuttato in Iron Man #12. Secondo, dunque, questo indizio, il nemico in questione dovrebbe essere Basil Sandhurst a.k.a. Il Controllore.
Intanto rilasciata sul web anche una nuova clip ufficiale dallo show - che trovate sempre qui sotto - in cui vediamo l'Agente May e Yo-Yo Rodriguez/Slingshot nel bel mezzo di un agguato, in cui arriva "quello che sembra essere" Coulson ma che, invece, sappiamo essere, probabilmente, una creatura di un altro pianeta.
Infine, sempre qui sotto, un concept art del costume - ispirato alla serie Marvel Rising - di Quake, interpretata dall'attrice Chloe Bennet, la quale si è definita entusiasta di essere una delle prime supereroine asiatiche in televisione.
MAY we share some big news?! Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD will premiere MAY 10 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/QNZqkyBmwi— Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) 30 marzo 2019
“S.H.I.E.L.D.? Never heard of it.” Get a jaw-dropping first look at @clarkgregg’s new role on "Marvel’s @AgentsofSHIELD." #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/oERMDG2jaA— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) 30 marzo 2019
