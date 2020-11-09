Prison Break, Wentworth Miller abbandona la serie: "Basta personaggi etero"
Prison Break ha perso ufficialmente uno dei suoi protagonisti. La notizia arriva pochi mesi dopo che Dominic Purcell aveva confermato lo sviluppo della stagione 6, che ora dovrà fare a meno dell'interprete di Michael Wentworth Miller.
Ad annunciare la sua uscita dalla serie Fox è stato lo stesso Miller tramite un post pubblicato su Instagram. Rivelando ai suoi follower l'intenzione di disattivare i commenti dal profilo per evitare le reazioni esagerate del fandom tossico, infatti, l'attore ha affermato: "Sono fuori da Prison Break. Ufficialmente."
"Semplicemente non voglio più interpretare personaggi etero", ha spiegato Miller, che nel 2013 ha dichiarato pubblicamente di essere omosessuale rifiutando un invito al Festival di San Pietroburgo, e denunciando l'atteggiamento della Russia nei confronti degli uomini e donne gay. "Le loro storie sono state già raccontate (e riraccontate). Perciò, niente più Michael. Se eravate fan della serie e speravate in altre stagioni... capisco che questa cosa potrebbe deludervi. Mi dispiace."
Lo scorso aprile, Purcell aveva anticipato che la stagione 6 di Prison Break sarebbe stata realizzata solamente "se ne verrà la pena per la storia", una questione che vista l'assenza definitiva di Miller si fa ulteriormente più complicata. Voi cosa ne pensate? Vi piacerebbe vedere un altra stagione della serie? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.
Nel frattempo, vi lasciamo alla nostra guida totale agli episodi di Prison Break.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
"This is my favorite IG account," someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bullshit. On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work. - W.M. 🏳️🌈
Altri contenuti per Prison Break - Stagione 6
Prison Break - Stagione 6
- Genere: Drammatico
- Nazione: Usa
Contenuti più Letti
- 7 commentiSons of Anarchy, Charlie Hunnam: "Devo tutto a Jax ma ormai è morto"
- 9 commentiStephen King festeggia la sconfitta di Trump: "Uno dei giorni più belli della mia vita"
- Le migliori serie TV sui Vichinghi, aspettando Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- 2 commentiWWE, Joe Biden nuovo Presidente degli Stati Uiti: le reazioni dei wrestler
- 3 commentiThe Boys: Antony Starr orgoglioso del fan che ha rischiato la vita vestito da Patriota
- The Walking Dead, ma Carol e Daryl faranno mai sesso? Risponde Scott Gimple!
- The Mandalorian 2, gli utenti del web avvisano: attenzione ai ragni!
- 1 commentiHis Dark Materials 2, spunta a sorpresa un'amatissima star di Game of Thrones
- Ilary Blasi fa gli auguri all'uomo della sua vita, ma non è Francesco Totti
- 15 commentiHis Dark Materials 2 Recensione dei primi 5 episodi: una stagione più epica