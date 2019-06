I ragazzi di Stranger Things in una nuova foto per il NY Times

View this post on Instagram

Stranger Danger! Shot the cast of @strangerthingstv for @nytimes. It’s online today and in print on Sunday. Millie came in hot and took over DJing, playing Lizzo at full volume before the others could “put on Green Day or something”. It was chaos, especially when the smoke alarm went off. Somehow it all came together. Thanks @christyyyyk for the shoot. I’ll post some more from the story and outtakes over the weekend.