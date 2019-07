Le reazioni di cast e fan di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alla fine della serie

Next summer’s Season 7 will be the last for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Thanks to our fans for allowing us to be the longest-running Marvel TV series to-date. ❤ https://t.co/1PdHDDKXll — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) July 18, 2019

It’s been quite a ride and we love you for coming along with us. If you’re here at #SDCC, let’s celebrate our seven seasons together. #AgentsOfSHIELD https://t.co/cnr1cbxKic — Maurissa Tancharoen (@MoTancharoen) July 18, 2019

Getting to be a part of this show has been one of the great joys of my career. I can’t wait for everyone to see how things wrap up next year. Thanks for going on this journey with us. 🖤❤️🖤#AgentsOfSHIELD https://t.co/G2NNWjeoR0 — (((Drew Z. Greenberg))) (@DrewZachary) July 18, 2019