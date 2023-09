Rick and Morty, le nuove voci sono piaciute ai fan? Le prime reazioni

Rick & Morty getting new voices is nothing. I remember when the entire English cast of Dragon Ball Z was swapped out for new, untested actors at like the peak of the show's popularity - an incredible gamble - and yet it somehow all worked out. — Velodus (@velodus) September 25, 2023

The new voice for Rick & Morty is perfect. I can barely tell the difference!#rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/eSoLcWD3Cd — PaTTWorks #GREENLIGHTVOLUME10 (@Branion7651) September 25, 2023

The new voices for ‘RICK & MORTY’ aren't that bad. You can barely tell the difference. pic.twitter.com/xlFkq8W7D2 — Zed (@ZedTeeVee) September 25, 2023