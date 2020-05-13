Rick e Morty, il creatore conferma: la sesta stagione è in produzione!
Ivan Marra
Gioite, fan di Rick and Morty: certo, c'è ancora da sopportare l'attesa per la quinta stagione dell'amatissima serie animata sulle avventure dello scienziato pazzo e del suo disagiatissimo nipote, ma a quanto pare il team è già al lavoro su ciò che verrà dopo.
In un post Instagram di poche ore fa, infatti, il creatore dello show Dan Harmon ha confermato che i lavori per la sesta stagione di Rick and Morty siano già partiti! Il post riguarda in realtà la sceneggiatura di un episodio di Community, ma basta arrivare verso la fine del messaggio per trovare una sorpresa decisamente gradita.
"Un altro piccolo, magico dettaglio sulla giornata di oggi: l'episodio che stiamo leggendo è stato scritto dall'autore di Community e Rick e Morty Alex Rubens, che è tornato al lavoro sulla sesta stagione!" si legge infatti nel posto di Harmon. I fan che sono andati fino in fondo al lungo post Instagram potranno dunque farsi portatori della lieta novella: la sesta stagione di Rick and Morty è in via di concepimento, nella speranza che l'attesa non sia lunga quanto quelle a cui ci ha abituato finora lo show!
Vediamo, intanto, perché in futuro non verranno riprese le vecchie storyline di Rick and Morty; vi siete mai chiesti, invece, quale sia il segreto del successo di Rick and Morty?
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Today we Zoom a special reunion table read of the Community episode in which Pierce bestows frozen sperm from his grave. The incredible Walton Goggins can’t make it so Pedro Pascal will play Pierce’s lawyer. He’s on some Disney show where Boba Fett’s in college with Yoda’s niece. In keeping with that theme, the part of Troy will be played by Lando. Yes, for real, the whole gang is back together. We got Horse Girl, we got Card Shark, we got ‘em all. I don’t know the details of when it will be available, but don’t worry about missing it, we’re doing it for you. Also streaming it live could never happen because we have to edit out @yvettenicolebrown’s rants about storming Area 51. One more magical thing about today: the script we’re reading, Cooperative Polygraphy, is by Community and Rick and Morty alum Alex Rubens, who is BACK at RaM writing on season 6. He was wearing a suit in yesterday’s Zoom session because during lunch he was attending a Zoom funeral. Not a joke. Hard to tell jokes from life these days. These are odd times but everybody that worked on the show has been feeling the love and joy from all the rookie and veteran Community fans binging the show on Netflix. I’m going to go take the first pre-table read shower of my life. Sincere love to the fans and the cast, thanks for the best pre-Cody years of my life #sixseasonsandamovie
Altri contenuti per Rick and Morty
- Rick e Morty, Simpson e Solar Opposites: tutti i cameo che collegano i tre universi
- Rick and Morty: ecco perchè non verranno riprese le vecchie storyline
- Rick e Morty: ecco qual è il segreto del suo successo
- Rick and Morty: Chris Parnell rassicura sullo stato dei lavori della quinta stagione
- Rick and Morty 4, niente TV interdimensionale nei nuovi episodi: ecco perché
Rick and Morty
Contenuti più Letti
- 4 commentiLa Casa di Carta: Tokyo e Rio in coppia anche fuori dal set, ecco un video degli attori
- 1 commentiThe Big Bang Theory: che fine ha fatto il cast della serie?
- 1 commentiJim Parsons e Mayim Bialik di nuovo insieme: il duo di The Big Bang Theory arriva alla FOX
- 4 commentiRick and Morty: ecco perchè non verranno riprese le vecchie storyline
- 1 commentiMontalbano, Bocci imbarazzato da Caterina Balivo: 'Non posso dare voti alle mie colleghe'
- Lucifer 5: quando ricominceranno le riprese della serie?
- Asia Argento: "ho perso 3mila follower su Instagram per aver mostrato il mio lato b"
- 2 commentiStar Wars: The Mandalorian 2, grosse novità sulla data di uscita su Disney+
- 1 commentiMontalbano fuoriclasse: quali sono i 5 episodi più visti di sempre?
- 2 commentiDC Universe a rischio: HBO Max cambia le carte in tavola