Rick e Morty, il creatore conferma: la sesta stagione è in produzione!

Gioite, fan di Rick and Morty: certo, c'è ancora da sopportare l'attesa per la quinta stagione dell'amatissima serie animata sulle avventure dello scienziato pazzo e del suo disagiatissimo nipote, ma a quanto pare il team è già al lavoro su ciò che verrà dopo.

In un post Instagram di poche ore fa, infatti, il creatore dello show Dan Harmon ha confermato che i lavori per la sesta stagione di Rick and Morty siano già partiti! Il post riguarda in realtà la sceneggiatura di un episodio di Community, ma basta arrivare verso la fine del messaggio per trovare una sorpresa decisamente gradita.

"Un altro piccolo, magico dettaglio sulla giornata di oggi: l'episodio che stiamo leggendo è stato scritto dall'autore di Community e Rick e Morty Alex Rubens, che è tornato al lavoro sulla sesta stagione!" si legge infatti nel posto di Harmon. I fan che sono andati fino in fondo al lungo post Instagram potranno dunque farsi portatori della lieta novella: la sesta stagione di Rick and Morty è in via di concepimento, nella speranza che l'attesa non sia lunga quanto quelle a cui ci ha abituato finora lo show!

