Rivelata la timeline di Star Wars: The Clone Wars: ecco in che ordine guardare gli episodi
Se guardano Star Wars: The Clone Wars avete avuto l'impressione che qualcosa non tornasse nella successione degli eventi avevate ragione: l'ordine in cui gli episodi sono stati prodotti e distribuiti non rispecchia la timeline. Fortunatamente, che l'abbiate già vista o meno, adesso è disponibile l'ordine ufficiale.
A svelare il mistero la piattaforma Disney+, che da poche ore ha reso disponibili tutti gli episodi della serie animata in vista dell'ormai prossima settima stagione, che solo pochi giorni fa si è mostrata nel nuovo trailer con protagonista la Clone Force 99.
The Clone Wars 7 arriverà sulla piattaforma streaming il 21 febbraio e, con un totale di 12 episodi, sarà composta di tre archi narrativi della durata di 4 capitoli ciascuno: il primo sarà The Bad Batch, il terzo sarà The Siege of Mandalore, mentre quello centrale potrebbe essere la conclusione, tanto attesa, di eventi iniziati nelle stagioni precedenti. per ulteriori dettagli, vi rimandiamo a titoli e sinossi dei primi episodi.
Di seguito l'elenco completo di tutti i 122 episodi, nella prima colonna il corretto ordine di visione:
1 |216 | Cat and Mouse
2 | 116 | Hidden Enemy
3 | T | The Clone Wars theatrical release
4 | 301 | Clone Cadets
5 | 303 | Supply Lines
6 | 101 | Ambush
7 | 102 | Rising Malevolence
8 |103 | Shadow of Malevolence
9 | 104 | Destroy Malevolence
10 | 105 | Rookies
11 | 106 | Downfall of a Droid
12 |107 | Duel of the Droids
13 | 108 | Bombad Jedi
14 | 109 | Cloak of Darkness
15 | 110 | Lair of Grievous
16 | 111 | Dooku Captured
17 | 112 |The Gungan General
18 | 113 | Jedi Crash
19 | 114 | Defenders of Peace
20 | 115 | Trespass
21 | 117 | Blue Shadow Virus
22 | 118 | Mystery of a Thousand Moons
23 | 119 | Storm over Ryloth
24 | 120 | Innocents of Ryloth
25 | 121 | Liberty on Ryloth
26 | 201 | Holocron Heist
27 | 202 | Cargo of Doom
28 | 203 | Children of the Force
29 | 217 | Bounty Hunters
30 | 218 | The Zillo Beast
31 | 219 | The Zillo Beast Strikes Back
32| 204 | Senate Spy
33 | 205 | Landing at Point Rain
34 | 206 | Weapons Factory
35 | 207 | Legacy of Terror
36 | 208 | Brain Invaders
37 | 209 | Grievous Intrigue
38 | 210 | The Deserter
39 | 211 | Lightsaber Lost
40 | 212 | The Mandalore Plot
41 | 213 | Voyage of Temptation
42 | 214 | Duchess of Mandalore
43 | 220 | Death Trap
44 | 221 | R2 Come Home
45 | 222 | Lethal Trackdown
46 | 305 | Corruption
47 | 306 | The Academy
48 | 307 | Assassin
49 | 302 | ARC Troopers
50 | 304 | Sphere of Influence
51 | 308 | Evil Plans
52 | 122 | Hostage Crisis
53 | 309 | Hunt for Ziro
54 | 310 | Heroes on Both Side
55 | 311 | Pursuit of Peace
56 | 215 | Senate Murders
57 | 312 | Nightsisters
58 | 313 | Monster
59 | 314 | Witches of the Mist
60 | 315 | Overlords
61 | 316 | Altar of Mortis
62 | 317 | Ghosts of Mortis
63 |318 | The Citadel
64 | 319 | Counter Attack
65 | 320 | Citadel Rescue
66 | 321 | Padawan Lost
67 | 322 | Wookiee Hunt
68 | 401 | Water War
69 | 402 | Gungan Attack
70 | 403 | Prisoners
71 | 404 | Shadow Warrior
72 | 405 | Mercy Mission
73 | 406 | Nomad Droids
74 | 407 | Darkness on Umbara
75 | 408 | The General
76 | 409 | Plan of Dissent
77 | 410 | Carnage of Krell
78 | 411 | Kidnapped
79 | 412 | Slaves of the Republic
80 | 413 | Escape from Kadavo
81 | 414 | A Friend In Need
82 | 415 | Deception
83 | 416 | Friends and Enemies
84 | 417 | The Box
85 | 418 | Crisis on Naboo
86 | 419 | Massacre
87 | 420 | Bounty
88 | 421 | Brothers
89 | 422 | Revenge
90 | 502 | A War on Two Fronts
91 | 503 | Front Runners
92 | 504 | The Soft War
93 | 505 | Tipping Points
94 | 506 | The Gathering
95 | 507 | A Test of Strength
96 | 508 | Bound for Rescue
97 | 509 | A Necessary Bond
98 | 510 | Secret Weapons
99 | 511 | A Sunny Day in the Void
100 | 512 | Missing in Action
101 | 513 | Point of No Return
102 | 501 | Revival
103 | 514 | Eminence
104 | 515 | Shades of Reason
105 | 516 | The Lawless
106 | 517 | Sabotage
107 | 518 | The Jedi Who Knew Too Much
108 | 519 | To Catch a Jedi
109 | 520 | The Wrong Jedi
110 | 601 | The Unknown
111 | 602 | Conspiracy
112 | 603 | Fugitive
113 | 604 | Orders
114 | 605 | An Old Friend
115 | 606 | The Rise of Clovis
116 | 607 | Crisis at the Heart
117 | 608 | The Disappeared
118 | 609 | The Disappeared: Pt. II
119 | 610 | The Lost One
120 | 611 | Voices
121 | 612 | Destiny
122 | 613 | Sacrifice
