Rivelata la timeline di Star Wars: The Clone Wars: ecco in che ordine guardare gli episodi

Se guardano Star Wars: The Clone Wars avete avuto l'impressione che qualcosa non tornasse nella successione degli eventi avevate ragione: l'ordine in cui gli episodi sono stati prodotti e distribuiti non rispecchia la timeline. Fortunatamente, che l'abbiate già vista o meno, adesso è disponibile l'ordine ufficiale.

A svelare il mistero la piattaforma Disney+, che da poche ore ha reso disponibili tutti gli episodi della serie animata in vista dell'ormai prossima settima stagione, che solo pochi giorni fa si è mostrata nel nuovo trailer con protagonista la Clone Force 99.

The Clone Wars 7 arriverà sulla piattaforma streaming il 21 febbraio e, con un totale di 12 episodi, sarà composta di tre archi narrativi della durata di 4 capitoli ciascuno: il primo sarà The Bad Batch, il terzo sarà The Siege of Mandalore, mentre quello centrale potrebbe essere la conclusione, tanto attesa, di eventi iniziati nelle stagioni precedenti. per ulteriori dettagli, vi rimandiamo a titoli e sinossi dei primi episodi.

Di seguito l'elenco completo di tutti i 122 episodi, nella prima colonna il corretto ordine di visione:

1 |216 | Cat and Mouse

2 | 116 | Hidden Enemy

3 | T | The Clone Wars theatrical release

4 | 301 | Clone Cadets

5 | 303 | Supply Lines

6 | 101 | Ambush

7 | 102 | Rising Malevolence

8 |103 | Shadow of Malevolence

9 | 104 | Destroy Malevolence

10 | 105 | Rookies

11 | 106 | Downfall of a Droid

12 |107 | Duel of the Droids

13 | 108 | Bombad Jedi

14 | 109 | Cloak of Darkness

15 | 110 | Lair of Grievous

16 | 111 | Dooku Captured

17 | 112 |The Gungan General

18 | 113 | Jedi Crash

19 | 114 | Defenders of Peace

20 | 115 | Trespass

21 | 117 | Blue Shadow Virus

22 | 118 | Mystery of a Thousand Moons

23 | 119 | Storm over Ryloth

24 | 120 | Innocents of Ryloth

25 | 121 | Liberty on Ryloth

26 | 201 | Holocron Heist

27 | 202 | Cargo of Doom

28 | 203 | Children of the Force

29 | 217 | Bounty Hunters

30 | 218 | The Zillo Beast

31 | 219 | The Zillo Beast Strikes Back

32| 204 | Senate Spy

33 | 205 | Landing at Point Rain

34 | 206 | Weapons Factory

35 | 207 | Legacy of Terror

36 | 208 | Brain Invaders

37 | 209 | Grievous Intrigue

38 | 210 | The Deserter

39 | 211 | Lightsaber Lost

40 | 212 | The Mandalore Plot

41 | 213 | Voyage of Temptation

42 | 214 | Duchess of Mandalore

43 | 220 | Death Trap

44 | 221 | R2 Come Home

45 | 222 | Lethal Trackdown

46 | 305 | Corruption

47 | 306 | The Academy

48 | 307 | Assassin

49 | 302 | ARC Troopers

50 | 304 | Sphere of Influence

51 | 308 | Evil Plans

52 | 122 | Hostage Crisis

53 | 309 | Hunt for Ziro

54 | 310 | Heroes on Both Side

55 | 311 | Pursuit of Peace

56 | 215 | Senate Murders

57 | 312 | Nightsisters

58 | 313 | Monster

59 | 314 | Witches of the Mist

60 | 315 | Overlords

61 | 316 | Altar of Mortis

62 | 317 | Ghosts of Mortis

63 |318 | The Citadel

64 | 319 | Counter Attack

65 | 320 | Citadel Rescue

66 | 321 | Padawan Lost

67 | 322 | Wookiee Hunt

68 | 401 | Water War

69 | 402 | Gungan Attack

70 | 403 | Prisoners

71 | 404 | Shadow Warrior

72 | 405 | Mercy Mission

73 | 406 | Nomad Droids

74 | 407 | Darkness on Umbara

75 | 408 | The General

76 | 409 | Plan of Dissent

77 | 410 | Carnage of Krell

78 | 411 | Kidnapped

79 | 412 | Slaves of the Republic

80 | 413 | Escape from Kadavo

81 | 414 | A Friend In Need

82 | 415 | Deception

83 | 416 | Friends and Enemies

84 | 417 | The Box

85 | 418 | Crisis on Naboo

86 | 419 | Massacre

87 | 420 | Bounty

88 | 421 | Brothers

89 | 422 | Revenge

90 | 502 | A War on Two Fronts

91 | 503 | Front Runners

92 | 504 | The Soft War

93 | 505 | Tipping Points

94 | 506 | The Gathering

95 | 507 | A Test of Strength

96 | 508 | Bound for Rescue

97 | 509 | A Necessary Bond

98 | 510 | Secret Weapons

99 | 511 | A Sunny Day in the Void

100 | 512 | Missing in Action

101 | 513 | Point of No Return

102 | 501 | Revival

103 | 514 | Eminence

104 | 515 | Shades of Reason

105 | 516 | The Lawless

106 | 517 | Sabotage

107 | 518 | The Jedi Who Knew Too Much

108 | 519 | To Catch a Jedi

109 | 520 | The Wrong Jedi

110 | 601 | The Unknown

111 | 602 | Conspiracy

112 | 603 | Fugitive

113 | 604 | Orders

114 | 605 | An Old Friend

115 | 606 | The Rise of Clovis

116 | 607 | Crisis at the Heart

117 | 608 | The Disappeared

118 | 609 | The Disappeared: Pt. II

119 | 610 | The Lost One

120 | 611 | Voices

121 | 612 | Destiny

122 | 613 | Sacrifice