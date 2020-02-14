Annunciato il cast di Masters Of The Universe: Revelation: ci saranno Hamill e Lena Headey
"Per il potere di Grayskull"!... E dei Jedi! E dei Lannister! E della Cacciatrice!": no, non siamo impazziti, ma quando abbiamo saputo che Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood e Sarah Michelle Gellar si sono uniti al cast di Masters Of The Universe: Revelation non abbiamo proprio resisitito.
L'annuncio del cast principale dell'attesa serie revival targata Netflix ci è arrivata pochi minuti fa e non potremmo esserne più entusiasti.
Al fianco dei noti attori la piattaforma leader dell'intrattenimento ha rivelato anche il resto del cast, per un totale di ben 19 personaggi che, a distanza di quasi quarant'anni, torneranno sul piccolo schermo:
Mark Hamill sarà Skeletor,
Lena Headey sarà Evil-Lyn,
Chris Wood sarà il principe Adam/He-Man,
Sarah Michelle Gellar sarà Teela,
Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Scontro tra Titani) sarà Man-At-Arms,
Stephen Root (Office Space) sarà Cringer,
Diedrich Bader (Office Space) sarà Re Randor/Trap Jaw,
Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) sarà Orko,
Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) sarà Sorceress,
Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) sarà Mer-Man
Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats)che sarà Beast Man
Alan Oppenheimer, il precedente Skeletor, sarà Moss Man,
A chiudere l'elenco: Licia Silverstone (Batman & Robin) che sarà la regina Marlena, Henry Rollins nei panni di Tri-Klops, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest) che interpreterà Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks) sarà Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Justice League) che saràHe-Ro, Tony Todd (Star Trek: The Next Generation) che sarà Scare Glow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls) che darà voce alla Sacerdotessa, Tiffany Smith (Supernatural) che sarà Andra e infine Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood) sarà Ileena.
Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond) e Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) saranno i produttori esecutivi della serie insieme a Kevin Smith, che sarà anche showrunner.
