Riverdale: Cole Sprouse arrestato durante una manifestazione di Black Lives Matter
Dopo la risposta di Cole Sprouse ad un collega di Riverdale, l'attore protagonista della serie ha condiviso un nuovo messaggio su Instagram, in cui rivela di essere tra le persone arrestate durante una manifestazione di Black Lives Matter.
Continuano le proteste nelle città americane contro l'eccessivo uso della forza da parte dei poliziotti, scatenate dalla vicenda George Floyd, la cui morte è avvenuta durante un arresto. Tra i partecipanti alla manifestazione di Santa Monica era presente anche Cole Sprouse, che in un lungo messaggio che potete trovare in calce alla notizia, ha voluto commentare l'accaduto: "Un gruppo di manifestanti pacifici, me compreso, sono stati arrestati ieri a Santa Monica. Prima che i media incentrino la notizia su di me, devo parlare di questo, Black Lives Matter. Tutte le forme di protesta, pacifiche o no, sono legittime. Proprio per loro stessa natura i media mostreranno quelle che generano più visualizzazioni, confermando la loro lunga storia di razzismo. Sono state arrestato mentre mi trovavo in prima linea, insieme a molti altri".
L'attore continua poi rivelando la tattica usata dalla polizia: "Ci hanno detto che se fossimo rimasti lì ci avrebbero arrestato, quando molti si sono spostati per andare via hanno trovato un'altra linea di poliziotti, che ha iniziato a bloccarci e ad arrestarci". Infine Cole Sprouse rivela che nelle prossime ore condividerà un link per raccogliere donazioni a favore del movimento che lotta a favore dei diritti degli afroamericani.
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
Riverdale stagione 5
- Genere: Horror / Thriller
- Regia: Lee Toland Krieger
- Interpreti: KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart e Camila Mendes
- Nazione: USA
- +
