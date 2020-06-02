Riverdale: Cole Sprouse arrestato durante una manifestazione di Black Lives Matter

Dopo la risposta di Cole Sprouse ad un collega di Riverdale, l'attore protagonista della serie ha condiviso un nuovo messaggio su Instagram, in cui rivela di essere tra le persone arrestate durante una manifestazione di Black Lives Matter.

Continuano le proteste nelle città americane contro l'eccessivo uso della forza da parte dei poliziotti, scatenate dalla vicenda George Floyd, la cui morte è avvenuta durante un arresto. Tra i partecipanti alla manifestazione di Santa Monica era presente anche Cole Sprouse, che in un lungo messaggio che potete trovare in calce alla notizia, ha voluto commentare l'accaduto: "Un gruppo di manifestanti pacifici, me compreso, sono stati arrestati ieri a Santa Monica. Prima che i media incentrino la notizia su di me, devo parlare di questo, Black Lives Matter. Tutte le forme di protesta, pacifiche o no, sono legittime. Proprio per loro stessa natura i media mostreranno quelle che generano più visualizzazioni, confermando la loro lunga storia di razzismo. Sono state arrestato mentre mi trovavo in prima linea, insieme a molti altri".

L'attore continua poi rivelando la tattica usata dalla polizia: "Ci hanno detto che se fossimo rimasti lì ci avrebbero arrestato, quando molti si sono spostati per andare via hanno trovato un'altra linea di poliziotti, che ha iniziato a bloccarci e ad arrestarci". Infine Cole Sprouse rivela che nelle prossime ore condividerà un link per raccogliere donazioni a favore del movimento che lotta a favore dei diritti degli afroamericani.