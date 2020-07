Riverdale, si potranno girare scene di sesso? Ecco cosa ha detto un autore

@VanessaMorgan @madelainepetsch please queens, just make us sure that this will happen in season 5 cause i need it. @WriterRAS @karterhol please we need this or neck kisses🤤❤🥺 pic.twitter.com/2FqxwZKhms

You're not wrong. But we're working on ways to make set safe. That said - there are a lot of changes coming. We have 6 scripts done and I think people will be happy with the Toni they'll be getting