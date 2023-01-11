SAG Awards 2023, da The Bear a The White Lotus: tutte le serie tv candidate!

Gli Screen Actors Guild, da sempre, sono tra i riconoscimenti più prestigiosi. Dopo gli Emmy è in quel folto gruppo di premi che riescono chiaramente ad orientare la carriera di un attore. In occasione degli Screen Actors Guild 2023 sono state pubblicate le cinquine prescelte a competere.

Le nomination, scelte dai membri attivi del sindacato, arrivano insieme alle candidature dei SAG Awards 2023 per il cinema. I vincitori orienteranno fortemente quella che sarà la stagione dei premi futura non sono per il lato cinematografico ma anche televisivo. Dopo diversi anni di stop si potrà avere finalmente una cerimonia "come ai vecchi tempi", caratterizzata da pomposi red carpet e grandi serate.

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Sam Elliott (“1883”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

MIGLIOR CAST DI UNA SERIE COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

MIGLIOR CAST IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE STUNT IN UNA SERIE

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”

Con le serie vincitrici del Golden Globe 2023 annunciate, non possiamo fare altro che vedere come andrà avanti questa imprevedibile stagione dei premi. Cosa ne pensate? Raccontatecelo nei commenti!