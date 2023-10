Star Wars Ahsoka, avete notato l'easter-egg dedicato a Jedi: Fallen Order?

@StarWarsExplain @ryanarey @NewRockstars I figured at least 1 of you would've found this Ahsoka easter egg! Rotate Nightmothers' keep runes 180° & translate from ur-Kittat (old Sith). "(P)RAISE KUJET RULER OF ALL MAY HIS REIGN LAST FOR AL..." Kujet is Zeffo Sith from Fallen Order pic.twitter.com/S0B2kRHWRH