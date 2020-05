Star Wars: The Mandalorian, riscopriamo Paz Vizla in una nuova concept art

I did quite a few paintings and designs for Paz Vizla for the Mandalorian. This one was featured in #disneygallerythemandalorian showcasing him using his jetpack!

.

.

.

.

.@jonfavreau @dave.filoni @doug_chiang #starwars #themandalorian #conceptart #pazvizla #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/VRTbvTjXvk