Stranger Things 3: Dacre Montgomery celebra il suo record di popolarità
Nella terza stagione di Stranger Things l'attore Dacre Montgomery è stato protagonista di una delle linee narrative più importanti grazie alle vicende che hanno coinvolto il suo personaggio, Billy. Durante le ultime settimane è diventato anche la star più popolare su IMDB, e ha deciso di celebrare l'evento attraverso un post su instagram.
Un successo che ha visto ben dodici attori della serie entrare a far parte della classifica delle trenta celebrità più famose del momento presenti sul noto portale online.
Ecco una parte delle dichiarazioni di Montgomery presenti all'interno del post:
"Dopo dieci anni di carriera in questo settore, ecco la storia di come tutto è cominciato.. Ho ricevuto una telefonata, un venerdì (l'ultima settimana prima del diploma alla scuola di recitazione). Le indicazioni erano quelle di salire su un aereo la mattina seguente (sabato) per un accordo di prova.
Sono partito con mia madre che mi ha sempre aiutato. Siamo partiti dalla nostra piccola città in Australia, sembrava lontano anni luce. Non avevo mai fatto un test. Ero spaventato. Alimentato dalla passione, ma accecato dai nervi. La mattina dopo ho ricevuto la chiamata. Pochi minuti più tardi mi hanno detto che avevo ottenuto il ruolo."
Cosa ne pensate dell'arco narrativo di Billy all'interno della storia di Stranger Things? L'attore è molto apprezzato anche dalla celebre interprete di Undici, come dimostra l'omaggio di Millie Bobby Brown a Dacre Montgomery, mentre sono già iniziate le prime speculazioni sulla quarta stagione.
After ten years of pursuing a career in this industry - here’s a story about how it all started... I got a call, on a Friday (the last week before graduating drama school). Directions were to get on a plane the following morning (Saturday) for a test deal in Los Angeles for a film I hadn’t taped for. Casting had seen 1 of the 98 other tapes I had done that year, at home each night after finishing class. I split the business ticket for two economies and took my mother, who’d helped me the whole way. We set off from our (relatively) small city in Australia, which seemed like a billion light years away. I tested the next morning (Sunday) in front of the whole studio of executives, casting and the director. I’d never been to LA. I’d never done a test. I was scared. Fuelled by passion, but blinded by nerves. Scared about loosing my anonymity if I got the role, scared it’d been so long pursuing it, what if I couldn’t pull it off? The next morning (Monday), I got the call. A few minutes (and a mini heart attack) later - I was told I HAD THE ROLE. My mother had spent the better half of a decade telling me - “you never know what’s around the corner”. My mantra had been - “be ready for where preparation meets opportunity”. It was at this moment, I was ready. Every moment, every trial, every tribulation had happened for a reason and made me who I was. So that I could step in the shoes and the role and have the work ethic and maturity required, to make the most out of it. I had turned the “corner”. I had prepared. I was ready. The IMDB photo is just a number. But #1 - 3 weeks in a row - this means something to me. It holds value, it gives me hope. I will not squander the opportunities I have been given. I would urge each and every one of you to go out there, AND GET IT.
