Stranger Things 3: Dacre Montgomery celebra il suo record di popolarità

Nella terza stagione di Stranger Things l'attore Dacre Montgomery è stato protagonista di una delle linee narrative più importanti grazie alle vicende che hanno coinvolto il suo personaggio, Billy. Durante le ultime settimane è diventato anche la star più popolare su IMDB, e ha deciso di celebrare l'evento attraverso un post su instagram.

Un successo che ha visto ben dodici attori della serie entrare a far parte della classifica delle trenta celebrità più famose del momento presenti sul noto portale online.

Ecco una parte delle dichiarazioni di Montgomery presenti all'interno del post:

"Dopo dieci anni di carriera in questo settore, ecco la storia di come tutto è cominciato.. Ho ricevuto una telefonata, un venerdì (l'ultima settimana prima del diploma alla scuola di recitazione). Le indicazioni erano quelle di salire su un aereo la mattina seguente (sabato) per un accordo di prova.

Sono partito con mia madre che mi ha sempre aiutato. Siamo partiti dalla nostra piccola città in Australia, sembrava lontano anni luce. Non avevo mai fatto un test. Ero spaventato. Alimentato dalla passione, ma accecato dai nervi. La mattina dopo ho ricevuto la chiamata. Pochi minuti più tardi mi hanno detto che avevo ottenuto il ruolo."

Cosa ne pensate dell'arco narrativo di Billy all'interno della storia di Stranger Things? L'attore è molto apprezzato anche dalla celebre interprete di Undici, come dimostra l'omaggio di Millie Bobby Brown a Dacre Montgomery, mentre sono già iniziate le prime speculazioni sulla quarta stagione.