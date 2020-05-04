Stranger Things 4, quali sono i film che hanno ispirato la nuova stagione?
Le riprese di Stranger Things 4 sono state interrotte a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus e non è chiaro quando riprenderanno, ma gli sceneggiatori hanno intanto rivelato tutti i film che hanno ispirato la nuova stagione.
Sono davvero tanti! La lista infatti comprende ben 251 pellicole, che vanno dai più vecchi Forrest Gump, Shining e Ghostbusters, ai ben più recenti Harry Potter e La camera dei segreti, Jurassic World - Il regno distrutto e Il signore degli anelli. Nell'elenco compare persino High School Musical: chissà se Undici e i suoi amici si esibiranno in un movimentato balletto…
A seguire la lista completa:
- The Peanut Butter Solution
- The Fisher King
- Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey
- You’ve Got Mail
- Ordinary People
- Hellraiser 2
- Billy Madison
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Black Swan
- Young Sherlock Holmes
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Hackers
- Silence of the Lambs
- The Good Son
- Amelie
- Paradise Lost
- Pineapple Express
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- Drop Dead Fred
- Fallen
- Starship Troopers
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Mystic River
- Assassin’s Creed (the movie)
- 12 Monkeys
- High School Musical
- Let the Right One In
- A Goofy Movie
- The Matrix
- Edward Scissorhands
- Backdraft
- Karate Kid
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Congo
- The Cider House Rules
- Mimic
- Twister
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- What Dreams May Come
- Scrooged
- Little Women (1994)
- Die Hard
- Home Alone
- Dreamcatcher
- Primal Fear
- My Cousin Vinny
- Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- The Birdcage
- Welcome to Marwen
- Lost Boys
- Clueless
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Girl, Interrupted
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Casablanca
- Reality Bites
- The Crow
- The Guardian
- Orphan
- Thor: Ragnarok
- The Pumaman
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
- Constantine
- War Dogs
- Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom
- Jupiter Ascending
- Labyrinth
- Splice
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
- Papillon
- The Great Escape
- Stalag 17
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Book of Henry
- The Cell
- Enter the Void
- True Lies
- Tangled
- The Blair Witch Project
- Unleashed
- Paddington 2
- Speed
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Babe: Pig in the City
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- Timeline
- The 13th Warrior
- Never Been Kissed
- The Truman Show
- North by Northwest
- ZoolanderTotal Recall (1990)
- Skyfall
- Tombstone
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- Open Water
- The Visit
- Sky High
- The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
- Death to Smoochy
- Shooter
- American Sniper
- Batman v Superman
- The Visit
- Italian Job
- Mask of Zorro
- Dukes of Hazard
- Hell or High Water
- Castaway
- The Fly
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Aristocats
- Analyze This
- I Am Legend
- Armageddon
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Batman Begins
- Spy Kids
- Magnolia
- Swingers
- 2001: Space Odyssey
- Burn After Reading
- The Prestige
- Saving Private Ryan
- Reservoir Dogs
- The Neverending Story
- The Mummy
- Leon: The Professional
- Goodfellas
- Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Almost Famous
- Men in Black
- Zodiac
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Doom
- Sword in the Stone
- Wayne’s World
- The Craft
- The Rock
- Ravenous
- Cabin In the Woods
- Hidden
- Forrest Gump
- Knives Out
- Inside Out
- Con Air
- In Cold Blood
- Inception
- Toy Story 4
- Road Warrior
- The Crazies
- The Shape of Water
- The Mist
- The Revenant
- Rogue One
- The Ring
- Fargo
- The Green Mile
- Stoker
- War Games
- Misery
- Red Dragon
- Swordfish
- Superbad
- Hellraiser
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- Ocean’s 8
- No Country For Old Men
- Orange County
- 28 Days
- Society
- Ex Machina
- Ferris Bueller
- Deep Blue Sea
- Full Metal Jacket
- The Shining
- The Perfect Storm
- Dogma
- Swept Play
- The Dark Knight
- Pulp Fiction
- Ocean’s 11
- Ocean’s 12
- What Women Want
- Predator
- Good Will Hunting
- Welcome to the Dollhouse
- High Fidelity
- Wet Hot American Summer
- The Descent
- Kingsmen
- Prisoners
- Hurt Locker
- Princess Bride
- Arrival
- Sicario
- Minority Report
- Source Code
- Se7en
- Godzilla: King of Monsters
- Basketcase
- Willow
- Mr & Mrs Smith
- Hunger Games
- Interview with the Vampire
- What Lies Beneath
- The Terminal
- Unforgiven
- James Bond (all)
- Beetlejuice
- Crank
- Unbreakable
- True Romance
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Peter Pan
- The A-Team
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
- Ghostbusters
- Wizard of Oz
- Inner Space
- Wanted
- The Natural
- The Fifth Element
- Beverly Hills Cop
- King Kong (Peter Jackson’s)
- Highlander
- Silver Bullet
- The Birds
- Splash
- Beauty and the Beast
- Event Horizon
- Titanic
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Altered States
- Into the Spider Verse
- Emma (2020)
- Broken Arrow
- Crimson Tide
- Island of Doctor Moreau
- Behind Enemy Lines
- The Lighthouse
- Dancing with Wolves
- Get Out
- Don’s Plum
- The Raid
Com'è possibile vedere nel tweet riportato in calce alla notizia, sulla lavagna degli sceneggiatori sono stati scritti tutti i film discussi dal team creativo. Il risultato è un'accozzaglia di titoli di colore diverso, senza un ordine preciso e annotati in fretta, che tuttavia dimostrano il gran lavoro dietro Stranger Things 4.
A proposito dello show, Joe Keery (interprete di Steve) ha rivelato che Stranger Things 4 sarà ancora più spaventosa delle precedenti. Al momento non è chiaro quando uscirà la quarta stagione di Stranger Things.
This is it -- our last Video Store Friday! Every time we discussed a movie, we wrote it on a whiteboard. So here it is -- the Video Store whiteboard in its full glory. That means that -- yes -- on this board, you will discover the DNA that makes up season 4! Enjoy, and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/T7hG1AR3s4— stranger writers (@strangerwriters) April 24, 2020
