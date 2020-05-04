Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Netflix

Stranger Things 4, quali sono i film che hanno ispirato la nuova stagione?

Le riprese di Stranger Things 4 sono state interrotte a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus e non è chiaro quando riprenderanno, ma gli sceneggiatori hanno intanto rivelato tutti i film che hanno ispirato la nuova stagione.

Sono davvero tanti! La lista infatti comprende ben 251 pellicole, che vanno dai più vecchi Forrest Gump, Shining e Ghostbusters, ai ben più recenti Harry Potter e La camera dei segreti, Jurassic World - Il regno distrutto e Il signore degli anelli. Nell'elenco compare persino High School Musical: chissà se Undici e i suoi amici si esibiranno in un movimentato balletto…

A seguire la lista completa:

  • The Peanut Butter Solution
  • The Fisher King
  • Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey
  • You’ve Got Mail
  • Ordinary People
  • Hellraiser 2
  • Billy Madison
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  • Black Swan
  • Young Sherlock Holmes
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • Hackers
  • Silence of the Lambs
  • The Good Son
  • Amelie
  • Paradise Lost
  • Pineapple Express
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
  • Drop Dead Fred
  • Fallen
  • Starship Troopers
  • What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
  • Mystic River
  • Assassin’s Creed (the movie)
  • 12 Monkeys
  • High School Musical
  • Let the Right One In
  • A Goofy Movie
  • The Matrix
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Backdraft
  • Karate Kid
  • It’s a Wonderful Life
  • Congo
  • The Cider House Rules
  • Mimic
  • Twister
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • What Dreams May Come
  • Scrooged
  • Little Women (1994)
  • Die Hard
  • Home Alone
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Primal Fear
  • My Cousin Vinny
  • Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
  • The Birdcage
  • Welcome to Marwen
  • Lost Boys
  • Clueless
  • Crank 2: High Voltage
  • Girl, Interrupted
  • Who Framed Roger Rabbit
  • Casablanca
  • Reality Bites
  • The Crow
  • The Guardian
  • Orphan
  • Thor: Ragnarok
  • The Pumaman
  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
  • Constantine
  • War Dogs
  • Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom
  • Jupiter Ascending
  • Labyrinth
  • Splice
  • Step Up 2: The Streets
  • I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
  • Papillon
  • The Great Escape
  • Stalag 17
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • The Book of Henry
  • The Cell
  • Enter the Void
  • True Lies
  • Tangled
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • Unleashed
  • Paddington 2
  • Speed
  • Mad Max: Fury Road
  • Babe: Pig in the City
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
  • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Terminator 2: Judgement Day
  • Timeline
  • The 13th Warrior
  • Never Been Kissed
  • The Truman Show
  • North by Northwest
  • ZoolanderTotal Recall (1990)
  • Skyfall
  • Tombstone
  • The Long Kiss Goodnight
  • Open Water
  • The Visit
  • Sky High
  • The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
  • Death to Smoochy
  • Shooter
  • American Sniper
  • Batman v Superman
  • The Visit
  • Italian Job
  • Mask of Zorro
  • Dukes of Hazard
  • Hell or High Water
  • Castaway
  • The Fly
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Aristocats
  • Analyze This
  • I Am Legend
  • Armageddon
  • Pan’s Labyrinth
  • Batman Begins
  • Spy Kids
  • Magnolia
  • Swingers
  • 2001: Space Odyssey
  • Burn After Reading
  • The Prestige
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Reservoir Dogs
  • The Neverending Story
  • The Mummy
  • Leon: The Professional
  • Goodfellas
  • Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • Almost Famous
  • Men in Black
  • Zodiac
  • Little Miss Sunshine
  • Doom
  • Sword in the Stone
  • Wayne’s World
  • The Craft
  • The Rock
  • Ravenous
  • Cabin In the Woods
  • Hidden
  • Forrest Gump
  • Knives Out
  • Inside Out
  • Con Air
  • In Cold Blood
  • Inception
  • Toy Story 4
  • Road Warrior
  • The Crazies
  • The Shape of Water
  • The Mist
  • The Revenant
  • Rogue One
  • The Ring
  • Fargo
  • The Green Mile
  • Stoker
  • War Games
  • Misery
  • Red Dragon
  • Swordfish
  • Superbad
  • Hellraiser
  • To Kill a Mockingbird
  • Ocean’s 8
  • No Country For Old Men
  • Orange County
  • 28 Days
  • Society
  • Ex Machina
  • Ferris Bueller
  • Deep Blue Sea
  • Full Metal Jacket
  • The Shining
  • The Perfect Storm
  • Dogma
  • Swept Play
  • The Dark Knight
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Ocean’s 11
  • Ocean’s 12
  • What Women Want
  • Predator
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Welcome to the Dollhouse
  • High Fidelity
  • Wet Hot American Summer
  • The Descent
  • Kingsmen
  • Prisoners
  • Hurt Locker
  • Princess Bride
  • Arrival
  • Sicario
  • Minority Report
  • Source Code
  • Se7en
  • Godzilla: King of Monsters
  • Basketcase
  • Willow
  • Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Hunger Games
  • Interview with the Vampire
  • What Lies Beneath
  • The Terminal
  • Unforgiven
  • James Bond (all)
  • Beetlejuice
  • Crank
  • Unbreakable
  • True Romance
  • Terminator: Dark Fate
  • Peter Pan
  • The A-Team
  • One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
  • Ghostbusters
  • Wizard of Oz
  • Inner Space
  • Wanted
  • The Natural
  • The Fifth Element
  • Beverly Hills Cop
  • King Kong (Peter Jackson’s)
  • Highlander
  • Silver Bullet
  • The Birds
  • Splash
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Event Horizon
  • Titanic
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron
  • Altered States
  • Into the Spider Verse
  • Emma (2020)
  • Broken Arrow
  • Crimson Tide
  • Island of Doctor Moreau
  • Behind Enemy Lines
  • The Lighthouse
  • Dancing with Wolves
  • Get Out
  • Don’s Plum
  • The Raid

Com'è possibile vedere nel tweet riportato in calce alla notizia, sulla lavagna degli sceneggiatori sono stati scritti tutti i film discussi dal team creativo. Il risultato è un'accozzaglia di titoli di colore diverso, senza un ordine preciso e annotati in fretta, che tuttavia dimostrano il gran lavoro dietro Stranger Things 4.

A proposito dello show, Joe Keery (interprete di Steve) ha rivelato che Stranger Things 4 sarà ancora più spaventosa delle precedenti. Al momento non è chiaro quando uscirà la quarta stagione di Stranger Things.

Stranger Things 4: ritorno nel Sottosopra, lontano da Hawkins

