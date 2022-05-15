Stranger Things 4, prime reazioni all'anteprima: "La stagione più spaventosa di sempre!"
L'attesissimo esordio di Stranger Things 4 è probabilmente l'evento televisivo dell'anno e, mentre la data del debutto in streaming dei nuovi episodi si avvicina, c'è chi ha già potuto dare un'occhiata in anteprima alle prime puntate della nuova stagione. Scopriamo quali sono le prime reazioni della stampa di settore!
I protagonisti di Stranger Things 4 approderanno sul piccolo schermo con il Volume 1 il prossimo 27 maggio, e la prima ondata di reazioni all'anteprima non farà altro che rendere più lunga la disperata attesa dei fan.
"Il primo episodio di Stranger Things 4 è fin da subito più dark di ogni cosa che abbiamo visto finora e l'ho davvero amato. Lo show sembra più maturo e riflette la crescita dei personaggi e del pubblico, pur mantenendo gli stessi elementi che lo rendono Stranger Things" scrive Sophia Soto di The Nerds of Color.
"L'anteprima della stagione 4 di Stranger Things è un grande rischio, è emozionante ed è più spaventosa che mai" afferma Alex Zalben di Decider. "Preparatevi perché non c'è niente di simile in tv!".
Per Grace Randolph, "ogni penny dei 30 milioni di dollari spesi per ogni episodio è sullo schermo, ed è magnifico", mentre per AJ di TheMoviePodcast si tratta di un "ritorno alle origini, nella più entusiasmante e sinistra stagione di sempre".
Infine, anche Steven Weintraub di Collider approva il primo episodio di Stranger Things 4: "Quasi un'ora e 15 minuti di introduzione e l'ho amato. Invece che tuffarsi di corsa nella stagione, i fratelli Duffer si prendono il tempo necessario per costruire i personaggi. Non era ciò che mi aspettavo e adoro quando capita".
Lo stesso Shawn Levy qualche settimana fa aveva rivelato che Stranger Things 4 sarà sconvolgente ed epica: "Tutto ciò che posso dirvi è che è stato davvero brutto far aspettare il pubblico così a lungo per la quarta stagione. Ma è anche per questo che abbiamo deciso di mandare in onda il prima possibile parte degli episodi piuttosto che fare attendere fino a che non fossero tutti pronti" ha affermato il regista e produttore della serie Netflix. "E anche se può sembrare una frase fatta, vi renderete conto una volta vista la portata della quarta stagione che è valsa davvero la pena aspettare".
The first episode of #StrangerThings4 immediately goes darker than we’ve seen before and I actually loved it. The show feels more mature, reflecting how these characters and the audience have grown while also keeping the same elements that make it #StrangerThings. pic.twitter.com/DAs2Bf2X6r— Sophia Soto (@srsoto26) May 15, 2022
#StrangerThings Season 4 premiere is big stakes, emotional, and scarier than ever. But more than anything, it's just so good to have these characters -- and this show -- back. Get hyped, because there's nothing else like this on TV.— Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 15, 2022
I've seen multiple episodes of #StrangerThings4— Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 15, 2022
but I'm only allowed to tweet about Ep 1
They spent $30 mil per episode for this and...
every penny is on screen.
It is GLORIOUS.
The ULTIMATE, MEGA 80s movie
to end all 80s movies 🔥✊
Review embargo lifts 5/23 pic.twitter.com/2ja7Dwy5RD
Episode 1 of #StrangerThings4 is both thrilling and horrifying. The story returns to its roots and delivers the most exciting & sinister season ever. Millie Bobby as #eleven continues to steal the show & the rest of the cast are fantastic. Fans are in for a ride! @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/kroJ1knlwx— AJ - The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) May 15, 2022
The first episode of #StrangerThings4 is 👍. It’s almost an hour and 15 minutes of set up and I loved it. Instead of rushing into the season the Duffer brothers take their time and do a lot of character building. Not what I expected and love when that happens. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Ubj6XMCcKJ— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 15, 2022
