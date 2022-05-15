Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Netflix

Stranger Things 4, prime reazioni all'anteprima: "La stagione più spaventosa di sempre!"

di

L'attesissimo esordio di Stranger Things 4 è probabilmente l'evento televisivo dell'anno e, mentre la data del debutto in streaming dei nuovi episodi si avvicina, c'è chi ha già potuto dare un'occhiata in anteprima alle prime puntate della nuova stagione. Scopriamo quali sono le prime reazioni della stampa di settore!

I protagonisti di Stranger Things 4 approderanno sul piccolo schermo con il Volume 1 il prossimo 27 maggio, e la prima ondata di reazioni all'anteprima non farà altro che rendere più lunga la disperata attesa dei fan.

"Il primo episodio di Stranger Things 4 è fin da subito più dark di ogni cosa che abbiamo visto finora e l'ho davvero amato. Lo show sembra più maturo e riflette la crescita dei personaggi e del pubblico, pur mantenendo gli stessi elementi che lo rendono Stranger Things" scrive Sophia Soto di The Nerds of Color.

"L'anteprima della stagione 4 di Stranger Things è un grande rischio, è emozionante ed è più spaventosa che mai" afferma Alex Zalben di Decider. "Preparatevi perché non c'è niente di simile in tv!".

Per Grace Randolph, "ogni penny dei 30 milioni di dollari spesi per ogni episodio è sullo schermo, ed è magnifico", mentre per AJ di TheMoviePodcast si tratta di un "ritorno alle origini, nella più entusiasmante e sinistra stagione di sempre".

Infine, anche Steven Weintraub di Collider approva il primo episodio di Stranger Things 4: "Quasi un'ora e 15 minuti di introduzione e l'ho amato. Invece che tuffarsi di corsa nella stagione, i fratelli Duffer si prendono il tempo necessario per costruire i personaggi. Non era ciò che mi aspettavo e adoro quando capita".

Lo stesso Shawn Levy qualche settimana fa aveva rivelato che Stranger Things 4 sarà sconvolgente ed epica: "Tutto ciò che posso dirvi è che è stato davvero brutto far aspettare il pubblico così a lungo per la quarta stagione. Ma è anche per questo che abbiamo deciso di mandare in onda il prima possibile parte degli episodi piuttosto che fare attendere fino a che non fossero tutti pronti" ha affermato il regista e produttore della serie Netflix. "E anche se può sembrare una frase fatta, vi renderete conto una volta vista la portata della quarta stagione che è valsa davvero la pena aspettare".

FONTE: WGTC
