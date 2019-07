Stranger Things e quel cameo da Queer Eye sfuggito a (quasi) tutti

The @QueerEye / @Stranger_Things crossover you all have been looking for!!! William from Queer Eye Season 2 “A Decent Proposal” pic.twitter.com/bmYryCoX2k

Who caught Shannan from @QueerEye looking lovingly at @DavidKHarbour on our date in the second episode of @Stranger_Things?

(@SilverLimePhoto @Treeandshield #StrangersThings3 pic.twitter.com/hAIMPkD1Sq