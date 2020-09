Supergirl: Julie Gonzalo e tutti gli altri, le reazioni alla fine della serie

Although I’m sad, I’m beyond grateful to have been involved with this wonderful show. I’ve met beautiful people that I am fortunate enough to call my friends... it will all be missed. Let’s make this last season the best one yet. #Supergirl https://t.co/uzXDalBAQ4 — Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) September 22, 2020

What a ride! It’s been a pleasure bringing the Martian to life these past 6 years! Thank you to EVERYONE who supported! And thank you to all the fabulous actors, artists, writers and directors who have passed through the show over the years. Time to suit up one last time! pic.twitter.com/dIy4JjHIaF — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) September 22, 2020