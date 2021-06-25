Supernatural, i fan vorrebbero il ritorno di Jeffrey Dean Morgan nel prequel
Sara Susanna
Supernatural si è conclusa dopo quindici stagioni e i fan dovevano ancora metabolizzare l'addio quando Jensen Ackles e The CW hanno sorpreso tutti, incluso Jared Padalecki, annunciando che un prequel di Supernatural intitolato The Winchesters è in fase di sviluppo per la rete.
Secondo quanto riferito, lo spettacolo seguirà la vita e l'amore di John e Mary Winchester, i genitori dei protagonisti originali della serie, interpretati rispettivamente da Jeffrey Dean Morgan e Samantha Smith.
Prodotta da Jensen Ackles e sua moglie Danneel, la serie sarà narrata da Dean, ma questa è l'unica informazione sul casting che abbiamo per ora. Jared Padalecki si è detto molto deluso da questa notizia non essendo stato coinvolto nello show.
La descrizione del prequel recita: "Prima di Sam e Dean, c'erano John e Mary. Raccontato dal punto di vista del narratore Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchester è l'epica, non raccontata storia d'amore di come John incontrò Mary e come hanno messo tutto in gioco non solo per salvare il loro amore, ma il mondo intero".
Questo segna il terzo tentativo di The CW di sviluppare uno spin-off per Supernatural, il primo è stato Supernatural: Bloodlines e il secondo Wayward Sisters. Entrambi sono stati sviluppati mentre la serie era ancora in onda e ma nessuno dei due ha avuto molto successo. Potrebbe non sembrare una situazione ideale per lanciare un prequel, ma l'idea che Ackles (e Dean) siano coinvolti è un punto a suo favore.
I fan di Supernatural si sono riversati su Twitter per commentare la notizia e molti hanno invocato il ritorno di Jeffrey Dean Morgan nel prequel. Probabilmente saranno ingaggiati attori più giovani per interpretare i due genitori, ma una comparsa di Morgan sarebbe comunque molto gradita come potete vedere dai tweet in calce alla notizia.
E voi che cosa ne pensate di questo prequel di Supernatural? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti!
jeffrey dean morgan your silence on the spn prequel fallout is deafening— scarlett (@yesfirs) June 25, 2021
So wait..is Jeffrey Dean Morgan gonna star in this? I would assume so but I couldn't find anything in the article that said he has signed on— Jamie (@JamJamGaGa) June 25, 2021
Maybe they were, and then an angel reset their memories.— James Boggie (@JamesBoggie) June 25, 2021
I just hope they bring back Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith to play John and Mary in their 20s.
yeah as much as i’d complain at first about a john centeic prequel i like seeing jeffrey dean morgan and seeing adam again would be nice— 🍑💖Assitude💖🍑 (@esidisibooks) June 25, 2021
okay but now thinking about it, the whole prequel thing could’ve come from jensen just wanting to work with jeffrey dean morgan again and that’s understandable since they’re best friends but the whole thing being based on abusive parents is just not it.— cas ♡ (@svftcas) June 25, 2021
If this Supernatural spinoff gets the green light, I wonder who they'll get to play Mary and John Winchester? It doesn't seem right to have anyone but Jeffrey Dean Morgan play John 😕— amanda (@reysavedbensolo) June 25, 2021
I KNOW RIGHT? Jeffrey Dean Morgan is her favorite actor so that part is understandable, but she is somehow convinced J*hn is a good person… we have literally been having an ongoing argument about if he was a good father or not for 2 1/2 years now— Fiona Hansen | 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ Love is love (@Emo_Angel4) June 25, 2021
