Supernatural, i fan vorrebbero il ritorno di Jeffrey Dean Morgan nel prequel

Supernatural si è conclusa dopo quindici stagioni e i fan dovevano ancora metabolizzare l'addio quando Jensen Ackles e The CW hanno sorpreso tutti, incluso Jared Padalecki, annunciando che un prequel di Supernatural intitolato The Winchesters è in fase di sviluppo per la rete.

Secondo quanto riferito, lo spettacolo seguirà la vita e l'amore di John e Mary Winchester, i genitori dei protagonisti originali della serie, interpretati rispettivamente da Jeffrey Dean Morgan e Samantha Smith.

Prodotta da Jensen Ackles e sua moglie Danneel, la serie sarà narrata da Dean, ma questa è l'unica informazione sul casting che abbiamo per ora. Jared Padalecki si è detto molto deluso da questa notizia non essendo stato coinvolto nello show.

La descrizione del prequel recita: "Prima di Sam e Dean, c'erano John e Mary. Raccontato dal punto di vista del narratore Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchester è l'epica, non raccontata storia d'amore di come John incontrò Mary e come hanno messo tutto in gioco non solo per salvare il loro amore, ma il mondo intero".

Questo segna il terzo tentativo di The CW di sviluppare uno spin-off per Supernatural, il primo è stato Supernatural: Bloodlines e il secondo Wayward Sisters. Entrambi sono stati sviluppati mentre la serie era ancora in onda e ma nessuno dei due ha avuto molto successo. Potrebbe non sembrare una situazione ideale per lanciare un prequel, ma l'idea che Ackles (e Dean) siano coinvolti è un punto a suo favore.

I fan di Supernatural si sono riversati su Twitter per commentare la notizia e molti hanno invocato il ritorno di Jeffrey Dean Morgan nel prequel. Probabilmente saranno ingaggiati attori più giovani per interpretare i due genitori, ma una comparsa di Morgan sarebbe comunque molto gradita come potete vedere dai tweet in calce alla notizia.

E voi che cosa ne pensate di questo prequel di Supernatural? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti!

