Supernatural, i fan vorrebbero il ritorno di Jeffrey Dean Morgan nel prequel

La descrizione del prequel recita: "Prima di Sam e Dean, c'erano John e Mary. Raccontato dal punto di vista del narratore Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchester è l'epica, non raccontata storia d'amore di come John incontrò Mary e come hanno messo tutto in gioco non solo per salvare il loro amore, ma il mondo intero". Questo segna il terzo tentativo di The CW di sviluppare uno spin-off per Supernatural , il primo è stato Supernatural: Bloodlines e il secondo Wayward Sisters. Entrambi sono stati sviluppati mentre la serie era ancora in onda e ma nessuno dei due ha avuto molto successo. Potrebbe non sembrare una situazione ideale per lanciare un prequel, ma l'idea che Ackles (e Dean) siano coinvolti è un punto a suo favore. I fan di Supernatural si sono riversati su Twitter per commentare la notizia e molti hanno invocato il ritorno di Jeffrey Dean Morgan nel prequel. Probabilmente saranno ingaggiati attori più giovani per interpretare i due genitori, ma una comparsa di Morgan sarebbe comunque molto gradita come potete vedere dai tweet in calce alla notizia. E voi che cosa ne pensate di questo prequel di Supernatural ? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti!

