Supernatural: ecco le reazioni dei fan allo struggente finale
Sapevamo ormai da tempo che l'ultimo episodio di Supernatural sarebbe stato commovente ma, mai ci saremmo potuti aspettare una conclusione tanto agrodolce per una delle serie più longeve di sempre.
In Carry On abbiamo visto i fratelli Winchester fare quello che sanno fare meglio, e dopo aver sconfitto definitivamente Chuck, sono tornati a cacciare essere soprannaturali in lungo e in largo. Un gruppo di vampiri sono stati uccisi da Sam e Dean proprio come ai vecchi tempi ma, purtroppo il personaggio interpretato da Jensen Ackles muore durante lo scontro. Il fratello maggiore a questo punto rivela al più piccolo tutto il suo amore, rivelandogli di essere orgoglioso di lui. Infine vediamo Dean in paradiso ricongiungersi con i suoi cari e, dopo anni vediamo anche l'incontro con Sam che ha invece ha avuto una vita ricca e felice. In molti hanno avuto pareri contrastanti sul finale di Supernatural.
Qualcuno ha ritenuto che questo sarebbe stato l'unico finale coerente con l'intero percorso della serie, altri invece avevano immaginato qualcosa di totalmente differente, che avrebbe visto i fratelli Winchester sacrificarsi e morire insieme per il bene dell'umanità. Di seguito potete vedere le varie reaction dei fan postate sui social network.
Se non sapete come cosa guardare dopo questo show ideato da Erik Kripke, date un'occhiata alle serie che a nostro avviso potrebbero non farvi sentire la mancanza di Supernatural.
Dean deserved better #Supernatural— Aliyah (@cookiefeet101) November 20, 2020
actually kind of ... iconic of the supernatural writers to make one of their main characters who’s literally been to hell and back die of tetanus— alex (@jintual) November 20, 2020
#Supernatural Fans:— Carlos Thadeu (@Carlos__Thadeu) November 20, 2020
S5: Dean lives a normal life, Sam apparently in Hell.
Fans: OH MY GOD, BEST FINALE EVER, DEAN GETS A NORMAL LIFE, SAM DIES IN BATTLE
S15: Sam lives a normal life, Dean dies in battle and is in heaven
Fans: OMG, WORST THAN GOT, WHAT HAVE THEY DONE?
...
Dean literally dies for no reason at all??? For sams man pain??? Huh??? What???? #Supernatural— i hate this show (@carryoncas) November 20, 2020
#Supernatural #CastielForever— Angelus1 (@js2art1953) November 20, 2020
Really have mixed feelings for the finale. Hard to accept Dean's death in that way after surviving every big bad thrown at him, including Lucifer, God/Chuck etal for the last 15 years. And Cas - in heaven helping Jack, how?
the perfect ending would've been with both of them having the same fate.. the show was always about the two of them together! covid restrictions or not, shit looked cheap and was VERY anticlimactic 💩#Supernatural— simonne | was @smalltalkvol6 (@darlinxspallom) November 20, 2020
As far as finales go,— LiteBriteXmasLights 🎄 (@litebritewrite) November 20, 2020
-it made sense that Sam would be the one to live the long “normal” life.
-Dean died on a hunt after a good day
-liked the new heaven concept.
-what the hell they really couldn’t show us 3 seconds of Dean & Cas
Also... Eileeeeeen???#Supernatural
