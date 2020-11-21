Supernatural: ecco le reazioni dei fan allo struggente finale

Sapevamo ormai da tempo che l'ultimo episodio di Supernatural sarebbe stato commovente ma, mai ci saremmo potuti aspettare una conclusione tanto agrodolce per una delle serie più longeve di sempre.

In Carry On abbiamo visto i fratelli Winchester fare quello che sanno fare meglio, e dopo aver sconfitto definitivamente Chuck, sono tornati a cacciare essere soprannaturali in lungo e in largo. Un gruppo di vampiri sono stati uccisi da Sam e Dean proprio come ai vecchi tempi ma, purtroppo il personaggio interpretato da Jensen Ackles muore durante lo scontro. Il fratello maggiore a questo punto rivela al più piccolo tutto il suo amore, rivelandogli di essere orgoglioso di lui. Infine vediamo Dean in paradiso ricongiungersi con i suoi cari e, dopo anni vediamo anche l'incontro con Sam che ha invece ha avuto una vita ricca e felice. In molti hanno avuto pareri contrastanti sul finale di Supernatural.

Qualcuno ha ritenuto che questo sarebbe stato l'unico finale coerente con l'intero percorso della serie, altri invece avevano immaginato qualcosa di totalmente differente, che avrebbe visto i fratelli Winchester sacrificarsi e morire insieme per il bene dell'umanità. Di seguito potete vedere le varie reaction dei fan postate sui social network.

Se non sapete come cosa guardare dopo questo show ideato da Erik Kripke, date un'occhiata alle serie che a nostro avviso potrebbero non farvi sentire la mancanza di Supernatural.