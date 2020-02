Supervisore degli effetti speciali di The Mandalorian rivela alcune curiosità sulla serie

This scene is one I'm sneaky proud of, even though it's not showy, because everyone knows exactly what that place should look like. No room for error. Amazing work by the ILM content team, Art Dept, and Stagecraft. pic.twitter.com/JH18vAvdZS

Another thing that knocked me out was how fast and pro the practical set crew was. We'd finish late at night and by 5am the whole set would change. Sometimes literally tons of dirt in and out. These shots could be hours apart on the same stage. pic.twitter.com/OXOw2NSjSO