Swamp Thing: i motivi dietro la cancellazione della serie DC Universe

In the articles about SWAMP THING there still seems to be some confusion as to the "why" of sudden shutdown. The reasons didn't hit the entertainment trades, BUT...they did hit the news in North Carolina... — John Gholson (@gholson) 6 giugno 2019

North Carolina promised a $40m tax rebate that, due to a paperwork error, they were unable to deliver. That was roughly half the proposed budget for s1 (which is estimated at $80m). — John Gholson (@gholson) 6 giugno 2019