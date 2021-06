Sweet Tooth, il pubblico impazzisce per la voce fuori campo: le reazioni sul web

Da pochi giorni è in streaming su Netflix Sweet Tooth , nuova serie tratta dal graphic novel di Jeff Lemire, tra i cui produttori figura Robert Downey Jr , grande estimatore del fumetto. Le prime reazioni sono generalmente molto positive: sono state apprezzate le performance, per esempio, del giovanissimo Christian Convery, o di Will Forte.

#SweetTooth is really great, cast & story. #ChristianConvery is a perfect Gus, @NonsoAnozie is brilliant I still have a few ep. to watch I can’t wait to see more of #SefaniaLaVieOwen & #DaniaRamirez characters #JamesBrolin as narrator 👌🏻

I’d be thrilled if you interviewed them. https://t.co/HXIG40WJkS — Caroline (@CarolineRaby) June 7, 2021

So I'm watching #SweetTooth and enjoying it. I look up the cast and see the narrator is James Brolin.



I feel bad, coz I thought he'd died years ago, I'm sure I read about it.



Sorry James. 🥴 — NotGeorgeLucas (@NotGeorgeLucas1) June 6, 2021

Everything about Sweet Tooth is good, but James Brolin as the narrator was inspired. — liz (@TwoLemonades) June 6, 2021