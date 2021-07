I Teletubbies sono adulti e vaccinati: la rivelazione che ha scioccato il popolo del web

We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs

the eeriest part about this post is finding out that all of the teletubbies spawned from the depths of the earth on the same exact day. what kind of ancient eldritch forces have to align to make that happen. https://t.co/aFdRONZHHb