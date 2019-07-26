La terza stagione del revival sarà l'ultima per Will & Grace
È tempo di dire addio (di nuovo) a Will & Grace, Dopo le prime stagioni andate in onda dal 1998 al 2006, e il ritorno dal 2017 per tre serie revival, l'undicesima stagione totale sarà anche quella finale. Gli ultimi episodi andranno in onda nel 2020 (non è stata ancora ufficializzata la data di uscita).
La popolare serie comedy della NBC chiuderà così i battenti dopo un totale di 246 episodi, che attraverseranno ben quattro decenni.
"Pensiamo agli episodi del reboot di Will & Grace come Karen Walker pensa ai Martini" hanno dichiarato i produttori esecutivi Max Mutchnick, David Kohan e James Burrows in una nota. "51 non sono abbastanza, 53 sono troppi. E ora, tre stagioni e 52 episodi dopo, siamo ancora più orgogliosi di qualcosa che non avremmo mai pensato di avere la possibilità di fare di nuovo. Abbiamo fatto per due volte un'esperienza da fare almeno una volta nella vita. E per questo abbiamo un doppio debito di gratitudine nei confronti della NBC."
Secondo i produttori esecutivi ella serie, "scrivere per questi quattro attori meravigliosi e dirigerli è stato il punto più alto della nostra carriera. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally e Sean Hayes sono fantastici, e il team di scrittura ha costantemente portato lo spettacolo a livelli che non avremmo mai potuto raggiungere da soli con umorismo, calore e umanità."
Gli attori del cast hanno commentato la notizia sui social. Sean Hayes ha postato una foto su Instagram accompagnandola a una didascalia che recita: "È stato fantastico rivivere questi personaggi in queste tre stagioni. Grazie mille per averci concesso l'opportunità di divertirvi. Ci vediamo tra 10 anni per la terza puntata!"
Debra Messing ha invece scritto: "Siamo stati davvero fortunati ad avere l'opportunità di riunirci e fare di nuovo lo spettacolo. Dovevano essere solo 10 episodi, ma grazie a voi fan sono diventati 3 ANNI. Che miracolo."
La terza stagione del revival di Will & Grace era stata annunciata nel 2018. Fa parte del cast anche Barrett Foa.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
For all “Will & Grace" fans, I am sharing the news that this is going to be our last and final season (which premieres this winter). To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you. What a blast it’s been reliving these characters for these three seasons. Thank you so much for allowing us the opportunity to entertain you. I am forever grateful. ❤️ We’ll see you in 10 years for the third installment! 😃 Love to you all. Sean
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
ANNOUNCEMENT~ to the best fans IN THE WORLD, W&G fans, we wanted to tell you that this will be the last season of the Reboot. The creative team (pictured) got together and we decided it was the right time. We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN. It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle. We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right. THANK YOU @nbc and @bobgreenblattpics for bringing us all back together. We have been spoiled,once again, by brilliant writers and producers, and the best crew in town. I love you all. ❤️
