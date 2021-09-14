The Batman: lo spin-off sul Pinguino non convince i fan: ecco perchè
Nelle scorse ore è stato rivelato che HBO sarebbe a lavoro su uno spin-off di The Batman dedicato al Pinguino, il celebre supercriminale che nel film di Matt Raves sarà interpretato da Colin Farrell. A quanto pare però, questa scelta non è stata molto apprezzata dai fan dell'Uomo Pipistrello.
Il Pinguino infatti è stato uno dei personaggi più iconici della serie Fox Gotham e in molti hanno amato follemente l'interpretazione di questo villain fatta da Robin Lord Taylor. Dunque a loro avviso, quest'ultimo attore sarebbe stato più giusto per la realizzazione di uno spin-off e non Colin Farrell di cui non è stato ancora possibile saggiarne le capacità per questo ruolo.
Come potete notare dai post in calce alla notizia, sono in molti quelli contrari a questo progetto. Un utente scrive: "Tesoro ho visto lo show di Gotham per il Pinguino e l'Enigmista... e non mi interessa l'idea dello spin-off... non credo che odierò quella versione in Batman o altro... è solo... sono letteralmente senza parole".
Un altro utente aggiunge poi: "Il Pinguino era probabilmete il peggior cattivo di Batman fino a quando non è arrivato Gotham che ha saputo renderlo il fulcro della storia e lo ha sviluppato perfettamente. Per favore, non regrediamo. Annullate tutto questo finchè siete in tempo e dateci la storia delle origini di Batman che tutti stavamo aspettando".
Voi cosa ne pensate? Naturalmente ditecelo nella sezione dedicata ai commenti.
honey i watched the gotham show for penguin and the riddler...and i don't care for the spin-off idea...i dont think i will hate that version in the batman or anything...it's just...im legit alienated or something— MekareMadness⭐🐷🔪 spitting venom era (@MekareMadness) September 13, 2021
The Penguin was the worst Batman villain until one of the best things Gotham did was make Penguin a centerpiece, and developed him perfectly. Please don't regress. Just cancel this while you're ahead and make the Batman origin story we've all been waiting for. https://t.co/Q0ZYmqWxFd— David Rosenblatt (@SirSquinty) September 13, 2021
Unless it’s Robin Lord Taylor, not interested. He is the definitive Penguin for me. https://t.co/bb0JLRFaEz— OrangeGrove55 (@OrangeGrove55) September 13, 2021
i mean gotham was basically a penguin show and he was one of the best characters🥸 https://t.co/OqItkb9L5W— milli⊗n (@fitzremors) September 13, 2021
Literally go watch Gotham. https://t.co/Y8XFR2on0j— keke palmer enthusiast 🍒 (@dansensolsens) September 13, 2021
Haven't we seen penguin's rise to power in another show called Gotham?!? Why are the remaking that! Lazy. And what's the point of making Farrell unrecognisable! Stg this entire project just seems like a rehash of previous superior ones. Walter Hamada sucks ass at world building.— Patrick Bateman (@heypaul96) September 13, 2021
Go all out and use Robin Lord Taylor for flashbacks in the Colin Farrell Penguin tv series.— MH (@DapperSteve) September 13, 2021
