The Batman: lo spin-off sul Pinguino non convince i fan: ecco perchè

Nelle scorse ore è stato rivelato che HBO sarebbe a lavoro su uno spin-off di The Batman dedicato al Pinguino, il celebre supercriminale che nel film di Matt Raves sarà interpretato da Colin Farrell. A quanto pare però, questa scelta non è stata molto apprezzata dai fan dell'Uomo Pipistrello.

Il Pinguino infatti è stato uno dei personaggi più iconici della serie Fox Gotham e in molti hanno amato follemente l'interpretazione di questo villain fatta da Robin Lord Taylor. Dunque a loro avviso, quest'ultimo attore sarebbe stato più giusto per la realizzazione di uno spin-off e non Colin Farrell di cui non è stato ancora possibile saggiarne le capacità per questo ruolo.

Come potete notare dai post in calce alla notizia, sono in molti quelli contrari a questo progetto. Un utente scrive: "Tesoro ho visto lo show di Gotham per il Pinguino e l'Enigmista... e non mi interessa l'idea dello spin-off... non credo che odierò quella versione in Batman o altro... è solo... sono letteralmente senza parole".

Un altro utente aggiunge poi: "Il Pinguino era probabilmete il peggior cattivo di Batman fino a quando non è arrivato Gotham che ha saputo renderlo il fulcro della storia e lo ha sviluppato perfettamente. Per favore, non regrediamo. Annullate tutto questo finchè siete in tempo e dateci la storia delle origini di Batman che tutti stavamo aspettando".

Voi cosa ne pensate? Naturalmente ditecelo nella sezione dedicata ai commenti.