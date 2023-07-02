The Bear alla conquista dei TCA: ecco tutte le candidature
I Television Critics Association danno il via a quello che è un periodo particolarmente importante per la tv americana. Come era prevedibile, secondo molti, dal successo raccolto dalla seconda stagione, The Bear 2 è la serie che ha ottenuto più candidature ai TCA 2023.
Con il dubbio che gli Emmy Awards possano essere rinviati al 2024 a causa dello sciopero degli sceneggiatori, diventa sempre più importante l'attenzione che viene data anche ai premi collaterali che, di solito, risultano essere indicativi rispetto alle premiazioni. Per le candidature di quest'anno dei Television Critics Association ci sono state diverse sorprese causate, principalmente, dall'altissima qualità dei prodotti televisivi dell'ultimo anno. Insomma, le serie candidate puntano tutte in alto.
Miglior interpretazione in una serie drammatica
Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+
Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO/Max
Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Amazon Prime Video
Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO/Max
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO/Max
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO/Max
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO/Max
Miglior interpretazione in una serie comedy
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX
Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” – Apple TV+
Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO/Max
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock
James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX
Miglior progetto categoria News e Informazione
“30 for 30” – ESPN
“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS
“Frontline” – PBS
“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix
“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu
“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” – Hulu
“The 1619 Project” – Hulu
“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS
Miglior reality
“Couples Therapy” – Showtime
“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV
“The Rehearsal” – HBO/Max
“The Traitors” – Peacock
“Top Chef” – Bravo
“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo
“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX
Miglior programma per bambini
“Alma’s Way” – PBS Kids
“Bluey” – Disney+
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids
“Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids
“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+
“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids
“Ridley Jones” – Netflix
“Sesame Street” – HBO/Max
“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+
Miglior programma per tutta la famiglia
“American Born Chinese” – Disney+
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+
“Jane” – Apple TV+
“Love, Victor” – Hulu
“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel
“Ms. Marvel” – Disney+
“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix
“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+
“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+
Miglior nuovo programma
“Andor” – Disney+
“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC
“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee
“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock
“Poker Face” – Peacock
“Shrinking” – Apple TV+
“The Bear” – FX
“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max
Miglior film, miniserie o speciale
“A Small Light” – National Geographic
“Beef” – Netflix
“Black Bird” – Apple TV+
“Daisy Jones and The Six” – Amazon Prime Video
“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX
“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock
“The Patient” – FX
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel
Migliore serie drammatica
“Andor” – Disney+
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC
“Succession” – HBO/MAX
“The Good Fight” – Paramount+
“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max
“The White Lotus” – HBO/Max
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime
Migliore comedy
“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Barry” – HBO/Max
“Poker Face”– Peacock
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Shrinking” – Apple TV+
“The Bear” – FX
“The Other Two” – HBO/Max
“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX
Migliore Variety, Talk Show o Sketch
“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO/Max
“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO/Max
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS
“Saturday Night Live” – NBC
“Ziwe” – Showtime
Programma dell’anno
“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Andor” – Disney+
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Poker Face” – Peacock
“Succession” – HBO/Max
“The Bear” – FX
“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max
“The Other Two” – HBO/Max
“The White Lotus” – HBO/Max
Con la stagione dei premi 2023 appena conclusa, cominciano già le polemiche per gli Oscar 2024 che a quanto pare dovranno essere più inclusivi. Cosa ne pensate? Raccontatecelo nei commenti!
