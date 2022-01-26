The Book of Boba Fett: i fan impazienti di vedere le epiche battaglie con la Darksaber!

Se ricordate la scorsa stagione si era conclusa con la conquista della Darksaber da parte di Din Djarin , vinta in battaglia contro Moff Gideon. Purtroppo il tempo rimasto era poco, e non siamo riusciti a vederlo brandire l'arma, desiderio che i fan hanno coltivato fino ad oggi. Infatti sembra che abbiamo avuto un assaggio delle prime battaglie in compagnia della leggendaria spada del Jedi Mandaloriano proprio in questo episodio di The Book of Boba Fett. Con la promessa di vedere di più in futuro, ovviamente.

Nell'ultima puntata abbiamo finalmente rivisto Din Djarin dopo tanto tempo. I fan aspettavano un suo ritorno, e sono sempre più impazienti di scoprire cosa ha in serbo per lui il terzo capitolo di The Mandalorian. Qui ne hanno avuto un primo assaggio.

Chi è Tarre Vizsla , e come è legato alla Darksaber? Queste le domande che molti fan si sono posti dopo aver visto l' episodio 5 di The Book of Boba Fett . Ma cosa è successo in questa puntata da scatenare tutte queste domande? Ve lo diciamo noi.

