Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
  1. HOME
  2. The Book of Boba Fett
  3. Notizie

The Book of Boba Fett: i fan impazienti di vedere le epiche battaglie con la Darksaber!

The Book of Boba Fett: i fan impazienti di vedere le epiche battaglie con la Darksaber!
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

Chi è Tarre Vizsla, e come è legato alla Darksaber? Queste le domande che molti fan si sono posti dopo aver visto l'episodio 5 di The Book of Boba Fett. Ma cosa è successo in questa puntata da scatenare tutte queste domande? Ve lo diciamo noi.

Vi avvisiamo che quanto segue potrebbe contenere SPOILER sull'episodio 5 di The Mandalorian.

Nell'ultima puntata abbiamo finalmente rivisto Din Djarin dopo tanto tempo. I fan aspettavano un suo ritorno, e sono sempre più impazienti di scoprire cosa ha in serbo per lui il terzo capitolo di The Mandalorian. Qui ne hanno avuto un primo assaggio.

Se ricordate la scorsa stagione si era conclusa con la conquista della Darksaber da parte di Din Djarin, vinta in battaglia contro Moff Gideon. Purtroppo il tempo rimasto era poco, e non siamo riusciti a vederlo brandire l'arma, desiderio che i fan hanno coltivato fino ad oggi. Infatti sembra che abbiamo avuto un assaggio delle prime battaglie in compagnia della leggendaria spada del Jedi Mandaloriano proprio in questo episodio di The Book of Boba Fett. Con la promessa di vedere di più in futuro, ovviamente.

I fan sono letteralmente impazziti, e si sono riversati sul web dove hanno commentato la cosa e inserito video della scena. Leggete e guardate cosa dicono nei post in fondo all'articolo!

FONTE: comicbook
Quanto è interessante?
1
recensione

The Book of Boba Fett 1x05 Recensione: un Mandaloriano in soccorso

Altri contenuti per The Book of Boba Fett

  1. The Book of Boba Fett, chi è Tarre Vizsla e come è legato alla Darksaber?