The Book of Boba Fett: i fan impazienti di vedere le epiche battaglie con la Darksaber!
Chi è Tarre Vizsla, e come è legato alla Darksaber? Queste le domande che molti fan si sono posti dopo aver visto l'episodio 5 di The Book of Boba Fett. Ma cosa è successo in questa puntata da scatenare tutte queste domande? Ve lo diciamo noi.
Vi avvisiamo che quanto segue potrebbe contenere SPOILER sull'episodio 5 di The Mandalorian.
Nell'ultima puntata abbiamo finalmente rivisto Din Djarin dopo tanto tempo. I fan aspettavano un suo ritorno, e sono sempre più impazienti di scoprire cosa ha in serbo per lui il terzo capitolo di The Mandalorian. Qui ne hanno avuto un primo assaggio.
Se ricordate la scorsa stagione si era conclusa con la conquista della Darksaber da parte di Din Djarin, vinta in battaglia contro Moff Gideon. Purtroppo il tempo rimasto era poco, e non siamo riusciti a vederlo brandire l'arma, desiderio che i fan hanno coltivato fino ad oggi. Infatti sembra che abbiamo avuto un assaggio delle prime battaglie in compagnia della leggendaria spada del Jedi Mandaloriano proprio in questo episodio di The Book of Boba Fett. Con la promessa di vedere di più in futuro, ovviamente.
I fan sono letteralmente impazziti, e si sono riversati sul web dove hanno commentato la cosa e inserito video della scena. Leggete e guardate cosa dicono nei post in fondo all'articolo!
#tbobf #BobaFett spoilers— jen (@mandodjarinn) January 26, 2022
Getting Din fighting with the darksaber? We've truly been blessed today pic.twitter.com/ttV4NDq18i
#TheBookOfBobaFett SPOILERS— tony | TBOBF SPOILERS (@STARKSDJARIN) January 26, 2022
we actually got din back and with the darksaber pic.twitter.com/j5CkLdJLdR
Mando with the darksaber #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/krq2E6WR1B— Chris Something (@dubslugg) January 26, 2022
// book of boba fett spoilers— Memerman | ⌖ BOBA ERA™️ (@_thememerman_) January 26, 2022
DIN DJARIN WIELDING THE DARKSABER. WHAT A MAN pic.twitter.com/zfNtVl0ugm
#TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers— vin/violet loves din (@djarincrest) January 26, 2022
din pulling out the darksaber had me like pic.twitter.com/oKQjEHKNLZ
#TheBookOfBobaFett #Mando The darksaber is my sexuality. That shit is so unfathomably cool I don't have the words and the fact they're equating it to a broadsword in how it's to be wielded makes it 10 times cooler somehow. pic.twitter.com/cRlnA5orkT— | Niall, The Eternal Knight | (@TheJediWatchman) January 26, 2022
//tbobf spoilers— sage 🌿 tbobf spoilers (@counterfetts) January 26, 2022
me trying to figure out the chain of custody for the darksaber pic.twitter.com/czKt8eWDh0
// #TheBookOfBobaFett— cora | tbobf spoilers (@korrasyndulla) January 26, 2022
Luke will teach Din how to use the darksaber i know it
