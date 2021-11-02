Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
The Book of Boba Fett, fan impazziti per il trailer: ecco la loro reazione sui social

Il trailer di The Book of Boba Fett rilasciato nelle scorse ore ha permesso ai fan di dare un primo sguardo ufficiale allo spinoff di The Mandalorian, mostrandoci finalmente Temuera Morrison all'opera. Naturalmente, l'hype è alle stelle per questa nuova serie in arrivo su Disney+.

Dopo aver visto queste entusiasmanti immagini, gli accaniti ammiratori del franchise di Star Wars non hanno potuto fare altro che esprimere il loro apprezzamento sui social, chiedendo scherzosamente che la serie venga rilasciata con anticipo visto che, a loro avviso, c'è ancora troppo da attendere.

The Book of Boba Fett arriverà solo a fine dicembre, e racconterà le mirabolanti avventure del leggendario cacciatore di taglie Boba Fett e della mercenaria Fennec Shand di ritorno dalle sabbie di Tatooine per rivendicare il territorio un tempo controllato da Jabba the Hutt.

Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez e Colin Wilson sono gli executive producer. Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard e Dave Filoni figurano anche come registi degli episodi mentre, le composizioni musicali, proprio come per The Mandalorian, sono state affidate a Ludwig Göransson.

Proprio in merito a questa produzione, Ming-Na Wen sul suo ritorno in The Book of Boba Fett ha in precedenza detto: "Non potevo immaginare un mio ritorno. Nello show suggerivamo che fosse solo gravemente ferita, ma potevo immaginare che Boba Fett sarebbe arrivato per salvarla. Mi ha sconvolta. Non me l'hanno neppure detto. Scoprire tutto così d'improvviso è stato meraviglioso, una magica sorpresa, come vincere la lotteria".

E voi cosa ne pensate di questo trailer? Ditecelo nei commenti.

