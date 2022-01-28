The Book of Boba Fett: i fan vorrebbero Bryce Dallas Howard per una trilogia di Star Wars
Bryce Dallas Howard si era già fatta apprezzare come regista dell'universo di Star Wars grazie al lavoro svolto su The Mandalorian, per cui ha diretto due episodi in altrettante stagioni, ma dopo l'ultimo episodio diretto per The Book of Boba Fett i fan sono convinti che sarebbe la persona giusta cui affidare una nuova trilogia di Star Wars.
Dopo il grande successo del quinto episodio di The Book of Boba Fett e la notizia secondo la quale potrebbe tornare per un ulteriore episodio di The Mandalorian, sono in moltissimi i fan che vedrebbero bene Bryce Dallas Howard alla regia di una nuova trilogia di Star Wars, avendo ormai conquistato gli appassionati con il suo eccezionale talento registico. La Howard andrebbe così a seguire le orme del padre, Ron Howard, che ha già diretto per la saga il travagliato Solo: A Star Wars Story (ricorderete che Howard subentrò alla regia del film dopo l'abbandono di Phil Lord e Chris Miller).
Non sarebbe poi una cattiva idea, anche considerando che i registi che in questi anni si sono occupati sia di The Mandalorian che di The Book of Boba Fett sono tutti dotati di un grande talento; basti pensare che tra loro c'è anche Taika Watiti cui è stato affidato un altro misterioso film di Star Wars. Poi ci sono anche Jon Favreau, che delle serie è creatore e co-sceneggiatore insieme all'altro grande nome dello studio, Dave Filoni. Al timone di The Book of Boba Fett poi c'è un altro regista di razza come Robert Rodriguez.
Di seguito potete leggere i post dei fan di Star Wars a supporto di Bryce Dallas Howard. Voi che ne pensate? Credete che la regista e attrice potrebbe occuparsi personalmente di una nuova trilogia cinematografica di Star Wars? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti!
Bryce Dallas Howard deserves to direct her own Star Wars Trilogy pic.twitter.com/Tq3GUvRUxs— Darth Charmant (@ArabHashEater) January 26, 2022
Between Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard, women are out here directing top tier Star Wars stories. #TheBookOfBobaFett— Kyle Katarn (@Ky1eKatarn) January 26, 2022
I’d be thrilled if they gave Bryce Dallas Howard the next Star Wars movie. She’s currently running circles around everyone else.— Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) January 27, 2022
I’ve said it two times before and this is a third time but, Bryce Dallas Howard needs to direct a Star Wars movie. #BookofBobaFett— Hunter (@SpicyAtreides) January 26, 2022
#TheBookofBobaFett spoilers— shazil (@skywalkerZIARA) January 26, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
get Bryce Dallas Howard her own Star Wars trilogy. i am no longer asking pic.twitter.com/qRjJghm3X9
Can Bryce Dallas Howard just be given a Star Wars feature film already?— Riley Silverman (@rileyjsilverman) January 26, 2022
This is now a Bryce Dallas Howard fan account! Give this woman a whole show in the Star Wars universe! 🙌🏼 What show would you like to see? I personally would love an Asajj Ventress show focused on Dathomirian history 🔥 #starwars connecting to the other shows. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tQ2OwaDL86— Lis.Wonder🇨🇺 #SOSCUBA (@LisWonder1) January 27, 2022
I think we can officially say that Bryce Dallas Howard is the best Star Wars Television director #TheBookOfBobaFett— Ben Goddard (@TheBenGoddard) January 26, 2022
Who else wants to see a Bryce Dallas Howard-directed PHASMA? Image from @verge pic.twitter.com/vimFPAwC95— Michael O’Connell (@mocando) January 27, 2022
Bryce Dallas Howard directing better action sequences than (most) of the more experienced directors on Mando and Boba Fett... people should be SCARED— Hannah 🤎 (@rejectedhannah) January 27, 2022
I don't know why everyone is stunned that the new episode of Book of Boba Fett is so good. It was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, the best Star Wars director pic.twitter.com/5i6BYxffC8— Joseph Kime 🍃 (@Joseph_Kime) January 27, 2022
Altri contenuti per The Book of Boba Fett
- The Book of Boba Fett: Pedro Pascal commenta l'ultimo episodio della serie Star Wars!
- The Book of Boba Fett è certificato Fresh su Rotten Tomatoes!
- The Book of Boba Fett: ecco gli easter-egg che forse non avete notato nell'episodio 5
- Boba Fett, avete notato il nuovo attore di Luke Skywalker nell'ultimo episodio?
- The Book of Boba Fett: i fan impazienti di vedere le epiche battaglie con la Darksaber!
The Book of Boba Fett
- Genere: Azione
- Nazione: Usa
Contenuti più Letti
- Hawkeye 2, ecco perché non ci sono speranze per una seconda stagione
- Boba Fett, avete notato il nuovo attore di Luke Skywalker nell'ultimo episodio?
- Sky e NOW, tutte le serie TV in arrivo a febbraio 2022
- La Ruota del Tempo: Top e Flop della serie Amazon Prime Video
- 3 commentiThe Punisher, arriva il rumor che i fan speravano: Jon Bernthal sarà Frank Castle nel MCU
- 8 commentiThe Book of Boba Fett è certificato Fresh su Rotten Tomatoes!
- 2 commentiThe Legend of Vox Machina: la serie Amazon su D&D
- Sherlock: La serie BBC con Benedict Cumberbatch sbarca su Prime Video
- The Book of Boba Fett, un grande ritorno dalla trilogia prequel di Star Wars
- 3 commentiLa regina degli scacchi: Netflix finirà in tribunale dopo l'accusa di sessismo!