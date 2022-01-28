The Book of Boba Fett: i fan vorrebbero Bryce Dallas Howard per una trilogia di Star Wars

Bryce Dallas Howard si era già fatta apprezzare come regista dell'universo di Star Wars grazie al lavoro svolto su The Mandalorian, per cui ha diretto due episodi in altrettante stagioni, ma dopo l'ultimo episodio diretto per The Book of Boba Fett i fan sono convinti che sarebbe la persona giusta cui affidare una nuova trilogia di Star Wars.

Dopo il grande successo del quinto episodio di The Book of Boba Fett e la notizia secondo la quale potrebbe tornare per un ulteriore episodio di The Mandalorian, sono in moltissimi i fan che vedrebbero bene Bryce Dallas Howard alla regia di una nuova trilogia di Star Wars, avendo ormai conquistato gli appassionati con il suo eccezionale talento registico. La Howard andrebbe così a seguire le orme del padre, Ron Howard, che ha già diretto per la saga il travagliato Solo: A Star Wars Story (ricorderete che Howard subentrò alla regia del film dopo l'abbandono di Phil Lord e Chris Miller).

Non sarebbe poi una cattiva idea, anche considerando che i registi che in questi anni si sono occupati sia di The Mandalorian che di The Book of Boba Fett sono tutti dotati di un grande talento; basti pensare che tra loro c'è anche Taika Watiti cui è stato affidato un altro misterioso film di Star Wars. Poi ci sono anche Jon Favreau, che delle serie è creatore e co-sceneggiatore insieme all'altro grande nome dello studio, Dave Filoni. Al timone di The Book of Boba Fett poi c'è un altro regista di razza come Robert Rodriguez.

Di seguito potete leggere i post dei fan di Star Wars a supporto di Bryce Dallas Howard. Voi che ne pensate? Credete che la regista e attrice potrebbe occuparsi personalmente di una nuova trilogia cinematografica di Star Wars? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti!