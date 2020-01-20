The Crown e The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiate come miglior cast ai SAG Awards 2020

Nella notte sono stati annunciati i vincitori dell'edizione 2020 degli Screen Actors Guild Awards, i premi che vengono assegnati annualmente dal sindacato degli attori.

In linea con successo finora nella stagione degli awards, hanno trionfato The Crown e The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel rispettivamente nelle categorie di miglior cast di una serie drammatica e commedia. Per quanto riguarda i premi individuali, invece, sono stati premiati anche Phoebe Waller-Bridge per Fleabag (vincitrici anche ai Golden Globe 2020), Peter Dinklage per Game of Thrones, Michelle Williams e Sam Rockwell per Fosse/Verdon, Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show. Game of Thrones ha portato a casa anche il premio come miglior cast di controfigure.

Di seguito vi riportiamo la lista completa dei vincitori dei SAG Awards 2020:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

VINCITORE: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

VINCITORE: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

VINCITORE: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

VINCITORE: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

VINCITORE: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer,Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carrell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

VINCITORE: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

VINCITORE: The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

VINCITORE: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

VINCITORE: Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Cosa ne pensate? Siete d'accordo con le scelte del sindacato degli attori? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti. Nel frattempo, qui potete trovare i vincitori dei Sag Awards 2020 per il cinema.