The Crown e The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiate come miglior cast ai SAG Awards 2020
Nella notte sono stati annunciati i vincitori dell'edizione 2020 degli Screen Actors Guild Awards, i premi che vengono assegnati annualmente dal sindacato degli attori.
In linea con successo finora nella stagione degli awards, hanno trionfato The Crown e The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel rispettivamente nelle categorie di miglior cast di una serie drammatica e commedia. Per quanto riguarda i premi individuali, invece, sono stati premiati anche Phoebe Waller-Bridge per Fleabag (vincitrici anche ai Golden Globe 2020), Peter Dinklage per Game of Thrones, Michelle Williams e Sam Rockwell per Fosse/Verdon, Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show. Game of Thrones ha portato a casa anche il premio come miglior cast di controfigure.
Di seguito vi riportiamo la lista completa dei vincitori dei SAG Awards 2020:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
VINCITORE: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
VINCITORE: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
VINCITORE: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
VINCITORE: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
VINCITORE: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer,Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carrell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
VINCITORE: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
VINCITORE: The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
VINCITORE: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
VINCITORE: Game of Thrones
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
Cosa ne pensate? Siete d'accordo con le scelte del sindacato degli attori? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti. Nel frattempo, qui potete trovare i vincitori dei Sag Awards 2020 per il cinema.
