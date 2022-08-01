The Flash 9: i fan commentano l'annuncio dell'ultima stagione

Abbiamo recentemente scoperto che The Flash si concluderà con la stagione 9. Ad annunciarlo è stato lo showrunner Eric Wallace, che ha deciso di mettere un punto alla serie più longeva dell'Arrowverse. I fan hanno adesso commentato la notizia riversandosi sui social.

Gustin e le co-protagoniste Candice Patton e Danielle Panabaker torneranno presto, mentre Jesse L. Martin, che interpreta Joe West, ha recentemente lasciato lo show come regular della serie, ma dovrebbe apparire in tutti gli episodi finali. Gli episodi arriveranno a partire da inizio 2023, concludendo una corsa iniziata nel 2014.

Tanti i commenti dei fan, che hanno reso omaggio allo show con foto tributo e commenti di ricordo. "Non riesco a credere che uno dei miei show preferiti stia per finire" ha scritto un utente affezionato, mentre un altro ha ringraziato Grant Gustin e l'intero cast. "Ho avuto problemi con The Flash negli anni, ma questa è più di una fine, stiamo per dire addio all'Arrowverse per sempre". Infatti lo show sull'iconico personaggio DC è stato uno dei primi spin-off a comporre il famoso universo di The CW, e la sua fine segna sicuramente la conclusione di un'era.

Andate in fondo all'articolo per scoprire altri commenti dei fan. Ora lo showrunner parla di eventuali spin-off di The Flash in programma.