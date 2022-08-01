The Flash 9: i fan commentano l'annuncio dell'ultima stagione
Abbiamo recentemente scoperto che The Flash si concluderà con la stagione 9. Ad annunciarlo è stato lo showrunner Eric Wallace, che ha deciso di mettere un punto alla serie più longeva dell'Arrowverse. I fan hanno adesso commentato la notizia riversandosi sui social.
Gustin e le co-protagoniste Candice Patton e Danielle Panabaker torneranno presto, mentre Jesse L. Martin, che interpreta Joe West, ha recentemente lasciato lo show come regular della serie, ma dovrebbe apparire in tutti gli episodi finali. Gli episodi arriveranno a partire da inizio 2023, concludendo una corsa iniziata nel 2014.
Tanti i commenti dei fan, che hanno reso omaggio allo show con foto tributo e commenti di ricordo. "Non riesco a credere che uno dei miei show preferiti stia per finire" ha scritto un utente affezionato, mentre un altro ha ringraziato Grant Gustin e l'intero cast. "Ho avuto problemi con The Flash negli anni, ma questa è più di una fine, stiamo per dire addio all'Arrowverse per sempre". Infatti lo show sull'iconico personaggio DC è stato uno dei primi spin-off a comporre il famoso universo di The CW, e la sua fine segna sicuramente la conclusione di un'era.
Andate in fondo all'articolo per scoprire altri commenti dei fan. Ora lo showrunner parla di eventuali spin-off di The Flash in programma.
Thank you Grant Gustin. You will always be the definitive portrayal of The Flash. pic.twitter.com/3lZIPV4RIE— Luke (@LukePrime_) August 1, 2022
it’s starting to hit me omg I’m really losing them forever #theflash pic.twitter.com/A6GZ2h4Bkz— ⊳T (@stcrwest) August 1, 2022
I've had problems with The Flash over the years, but this is more than just the show ending, we're legitimately right at the edge of saying goodbye to the Arrowverse forever.— Connor Loves Arrow & SHIELD (@Exitoverhere) August 1, 2022
Can't emphasise enough how much I'm going to miss this universe. pic.twitter.com/CmDS38orHt
Truly heartbreaking...#TheFlash was my first DC TV show and honestly the reason for my love of superheroes now. It opened my eyes to a new world and characters that I've grown to love so much. It will always have a special place in my heart. It was a good run💚@CW_TheFlash pic.twitter.com/nFWy6LZZIJ— Noelle (@FlarrowandSPN) August 1, 2022
While the show definitely isn’t the same quality as it once was The Flash will always be one of my favorite cb shows and seasons 1 and 2 are some of the best storytelling in cb media. I’m deff gonna miss the show #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/NavnvDd0yg— ⚡️kal-el2814⚡️ (@knights_of_renn) August 1, 2022
