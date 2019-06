The Flash, una concept art rivela un look alternativo per Barry/Flash nella terza stagione

View this post on Instagram

The bust of one of the earlier concepts of the new Flash suit I did during season 3 that has more of a armored feel. We eventually went back to a more iconic and true to comic book look but I really like the lenses so I’m glad that they gave him a one off lenses upgrade in the second episode of season 4. It’s great that costume designer Maya Mani allows me to explore some of these crazier ideas and then helps wrangle me back to a zone where I don’t go full fan boy on the design. Full concept coming soon. @cwtheflash @dccomics @grantgust @jimleeart #theflash #scarletspeedster #barryallen #season4 #suitupgrrade #futureflash #emobarry #concept #illustration #costume #design #vancouver #comicfan #nerdgasm @thisjustinonline @tanya_skywalker