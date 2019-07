The Flash: un fan 'completa' il costume di Barry indossato nella quinta stagione

View this post on Instagram

Real or edit? Don't get me wrong I really like the Season 5 suit, but the mask really bothers me. In previous seasons, a cowl that goes all the way to the neck was used. With this season, it looks like he is wearing a cut-off cowl with the neck and chinstrap missing and not a very good looking one I might add (the ears are huge). I feel like that technology could still be applied onto this suit. And I don't like the random pieces of leather around the neck area. I understand it's used for neck mobility, but if they go back to the full cowl under the suit technique, it wouldn't be needed. Do you agree?