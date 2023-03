The Mandalorian 3: quanti anni ha Bo-Katan nel corso della serie Star Wars?

A thread of #TheMandalorian timeline shenanigans:



Bo-Katan can't be as young as Katee says & here's why:



Ep 3.02 gave us some new revelations about Bo's family, namely her father, Duke Adonai Kryze.



Specifically that Bo swore the Creed while "her father looked on proudly." pic.twitter.com/zW19epWsvw