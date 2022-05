The Mandalorian 3: confermato il ritorno di Katee Sackhoff nei panni di Bo-Katan

#TheMandalorian S3 footage just played! Mando is facing fire for removing his helmet. Bo-Katan is sat on a throne, and she’s *pissed*. Greef Karga and Peli Motto are back.



Mando: “I’m going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions.” #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/QFWEI7mg1F