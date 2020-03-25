Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
The Mandalorian: i fan impazziti per il casting di Michael Biehn nella seconda stagione

Come avrete letto, Micahel Biehn si è unito al cast della seconda stagione di The Mandalorian, che ha da poco debuttato anche in Italia con l'arrivo ieri di Disney+. Ebbene, i fan della serie Lucasfilm stanno davvero adorando questa particolare scelta di casting...

Attore feticcio di James Cameron, Biehn è noto per i suoi iconici ruoli col regista americano nel primo leggendario Terminator - dove interpretava il soldato Kyle Reese e futuro padre di John Connor - e nel sequel Aliens - Scontro finale; Biehn è apparso anche in Terminator 2 - Il giorno del giudizio ma le sue scene furono dapprima eliminate dal montaggio definitivo per poi essere incluse nell'edizione estesa del film uscita in home video. Tra le altre celebri apparizioni ricordiamo Tombstone (1993) e Grindhouse - Planet Terrror (2007).

I fan di The Mandalorian reputano la decisione di includere l'attore nella serie addirittura più soddisfacente dell'ingresso di Rosario Dawson nei panni di Ahsoka Tano. Potete visualizzare alcune delle più belle reaction dei fan alla notizia nei post in calce a questa news tratti da Twitter.

Nella seconda stagione di The Mandalorian rivedremo gli attori titolari della precedente stagione Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog e Nick Nolte, ai cui personaggi oltre al cacciatore di taglie impersonato da Biehn e all'Ahsoka Tano di Rosario Dawson potrebbe aggiungersi anche Ezra Bridger. Intanto, nonostante i rallentamenti dovuti all'emergenza Coronavirus, i lavori per la serie Disney+ (da oggi disponibile anche in Italia) continuano e dopo Alita - Angelo della battaglia, Robert Rodriguez sarà tra i registi della nuova stagione.

FONTE: ComicBook
speciale

The Mandalorian 2, arriva Ahsoka: quali collegamenti con The Clone Wars?

