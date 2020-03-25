The Mandalorian: i fan impazziti per il casting di Michael Biehn nella seconda stagione
Come avrete letto, Micahel Biehn si è unito al cast della seconda stagione di The Mandalorian, che ha da poco debuttato anche in Italia con l'arrivo ieri di Disney+. Ebbene, i fan della serie Lucasfilm stanno davvero adorando questa particolare scelta di casting...
Attore feticcio di James Cameron, Biehn è noto per i suoi iconici ruoli col regista americano nel primo leggendario Terminator - dove interpretava il soldato Kyle Reese e futuro padre di John Connor - e nel sequel Aliens - Scontro finale; Biehn è apparso anche in Terminator 2 - Il giorno del giudizio ma le sue scene furono dapprima eliminate dal montaggio definitivo per poi essere incluse nell'edizione estesa del film uscita in home video. Tra le altre celebri apparizioni ricordiamo Tombstone (1993) e Grindhouse - Planet Terrror (2007).
I fan di The Mandalorian reputano la decisione di includere l'attore nella serie addirittura più soddisfacente dell'ingresso di Rosario Dawson nei panni di Ahsoka Tano. Potete visualizzare alcune delle più belle reaction dei fan alla notizia nei post in calce a questa news tratti da Twitter.
Nella seconda stagione di The Mandalorian rivedremo gli attori titolari della precedente stagione Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog e Nick Nolte, ai cui personaggi oltre al cacciatore di taglie impersonato da Biehn e all'Ahsoka Tano di Rosario Dawson potrebbe aggiungersi anche Ezra Bridger. Intanto, nonostante i rallentamenti dovuti all'emergenza Coronavirus, i lavori per la serie Disney+ (da oggi disponibile anche in Italia) continuano e dopo Alita - Angelo della battaglia, Robert Rodriguez sarà tra i registi della nuova stagione.
Honestly, I'm more excited about #MichaelBiehn and #BillBurr appearing in #Mandalorian Season 2 than Rosario Dawson.— My Flawsome Self (@FlawsomeSelf96) March 24, 2020
Michael Biehn on #TheMandalorian Season 2. Hell Yeah. pic.twitter.com/Ts0YvkwVoH— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) March 24, 2020
A Michael Biehn/Bill Burr SW bounty hunter limited series? pic.twitter.com/SdJilcdNYU— Ultron’s Anger Translator (@RochardScott) March 24, 2020
As if the show wasn't awesome already, Michael Biehn lands a role on Season 2 of #TheMandalorian! Reports say he'll be a Mandalorian and probably not a #BabyBiehn! First Carl Weathers and now Biehn?! This is the way!!! @themandalorian @Jon_Favreau pic.twitter.com/5489gY1Zwb— The Arnold Fans (@TheArnoldFans) March 24, 2020
Kyle Reese going to save the future from Star Wars.— ChadNerdCorp (@ChadNerdCorp) March 24, 2020
Michael Biehn is going to be in the Mandalorian's second season....I'm Giddy.#JusticeForHicks
Michael Biehn should be live action Valance.— Jon M (@JJMeath2377) March 24, 2020
Oh this just gets better and better... https://t.co/Bnzu99NVJU— Jake Thornton (@jakethornton) March 24, 2020
Michael Biehn in #TheMandalorian season 2?? HELL YES pic.twitter.com/NMDx7qDijp— ashton 👻 (@CloudedAshes) March 24, 2020
THIS 👇🏻 is awesomeness!!! SOOOO GOOD in Aliens https://t.co/mtXAkYk7Ge— Wes Allred (@Wallred1976) March 24, 2020
"The excellent Michael Biehn is coming to the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian."— Fio (@fiothenerd) March 24, 2020
Oh, I hope this rumor is true! I had such a crush on Michael Biehn when I watched the first Terminator movie. Loved him in Aliens too. Those were the times..
The Mandalorian: Ashley Eckstein conferma di non essere coinvolta nello show
Da Terminator a The Mandalorian 2: Michael Biehn si unisce al cast Disney+
Dopo Ahsoka Tano, vedremo anche Ezra Bridger in The Mandalorian 2?
The Mandalorian 2, arriva Ahsoka: quali collegamenti con The Clone Wars?
Rosario Dawson come Ahsoka Tano? Alcuni fan di Star Wars non affatto contenti
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Stagione 2
- Genere: Fantascienza
- Interpreti: Pedro Pascal
- Nazione: Usa
- Anno di Uscita: 2020
- Stagione: 2
