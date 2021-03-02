The Mandalorian, gli incredibili effetti speciali dominano le nomination dei VES Awards

La Visual Effect Society ha annunciato ufficialmente le nomination per la 19esima edizione dei VEWS Awards, con la stagione 2 di The Mandalorian che guida tutti i progetti cinematografici e televisivi con ben 13 candidature, tra cui 3 su 4 della categoria "Oustanding Composting in an Episode".

Oltre alla serie di Star Wars, hanno ottenuto delle nomination gli show HBO Lovecraft Country e Westworld, Star Trek: Discovery, e l'acclamata quarta stagione di The Crown.

Gli effetti speciali di The Mandalorian, lo ricordiamo, sono stati realizzati attraverso l'aiuto di una tecnologia rivoluzionaria denominata "StageCraft" che consiste nel ricreare visivamente lo sfondo della scenografia del set dove si intende girare la sequenza, così da lavorare il meno possibile in post-produzione e allo stesso tempo immergere gli attori nel mondo in cui stanno recitando. La stessa tecnologia verrà utilizzata per le riprese di Thor: Love and Thunder e Guardiani della Galassia vol.3

Ecco la lista completa di tutte le categorie in cui erano in corsa le serie TV:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Lovecraft Country”: Jig-A-Bobo

“Star Trek: Discovery”: Su’Kal

“The Mandalorian”: The Marshal

“Timmy Failure”

“Westworld”: Crisis Theory

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“I Know This Much Is True”: Episode 1

“Mrs. America”: Shirley

“Survive”

“The Crown”: Gold Stick

“Vikings”: Best Laid Plans

“Warrior”: Learn to Endure, Or Hire a Bodyguard

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“The Crown:” The Balmoral test; Imperial Stag

“The Mandalorian”: The Jedi; The Child

“The Mandalorian”: The Marshal; Krayt Dragon

“Timmy Failure”: Mistakes Were Made; Total

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Brave New World”: New London

“Cyberpunk 2077”: Night City

“Lovecraft Country”: Tulsa 1921

“The Mandalorian”: The Believer; Morak Jungle

“The Mandalorian”: The Siege; Nevarro Canyon

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

“Ghost of Tsushima”: A Storm is Coming

“Soul”

“The Mandalorian”: The Believer

“The Mandalorian”: The Siege

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“The Mandalorian”: Boba Fett’s Ship

“The Mandalorian”: The Rescue; Light Cruiser

“The Midnight Sky”: Aether

“The Witches”: Rollercoaster

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Lovecraft Country”: Strange Case; Chrysalis

Playstation: The Edge

“Tales From the Loop”: Loretta’s House

“The Mandalorian”: The Marshal; Krayt Dragon

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode

“Lovecraft Country”: Strange Case; Chrysalis

“The Mandalorian”: The Believer

“The Mandalorian”: The Marshal

“The Mandalorian”: The Passenger