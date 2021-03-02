The Mandalorian, gli incredibili effetti speciali dominano le nomination dei VES Awards
La Visual Effect Society ha annunciato ufficialmente le nomination per la 19esima edizione dei VEWS Awards, con la stagione 2 di The Mandalorian che guida tutti i progetti cinematografici e televisivi con ben 13 candidature, tra cui 3 su 4 della categoria "Oustanding Composting in an Episode".
Oltre alla serie di Star Wars, hanno ottenuto delle nomination gli show HBO Lovecraft Country e Westworld, Star Trek: Discovery, e l'acclamata quarta stagione di The Crown.
Gli effetti speciali di The Mandalorian, lo ricordiamo, sono stati realizzati attraverso l'aiuto di una tecnologia rivoluzionaria denominata "StageCraft" che consiste nel ricreare visivamente lo sfondo della scenografia del set dove si intende girare la sequenza, così da lavorare il meno possibile in post-produzione e allo stesso tempo immergere gli attori nel mondo in cui stanno recitando. La stessa tecnologia verrà utilizzata per le riprese di Thor: Love and Thunder e Guardiani della Galassia vol.3
Ecco la lista completa di tutte le categorie in cui erano in corsa le serie TV:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“Lovecraft Country”: Jig-A-Bobo
“Star Trek: Discovery”: Su’Kal
“The Mandalorian”: The Marshal
“Timmy Failure”
“Westworld”: Crisis Theory
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“I Know This Much Is True”: Episode 1
“Mrs. America”: Shirley
“Survive”
“The Crown”: Gold Stick
“Vikings”: Best Laid Plans
“Warrior”: Learn to Endure, Or Hire a Bodyguard
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
“The Crown:” The Balmoral test; Imperial Stag
“The Mandalorian”: The Jedi; The Child
“The Mandalorian”: The Marshal; Krayt Dragon
“Timmy Failure”: Mistakes Were Made; Total
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“Brave New World”: New London
“Cyberpunk 2077”: Night City
“Lovecraft Country”: Tulsa 1921
“The Mandalorian”: The Believer; Morak Jungle
“The Mandalorian”: The Siege; Nevarro Canyon
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project
“Ghost of Tsushima”: A Storm is Coming
“Soul”
“The Mandalorian”: The Believer
“The Mandalorian”: The Siege
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
“The Mandalorian”: Boba Fett’s Ship
“The Mandalorian”: The Rescue; Light Cruiser
“The Midnight Sky”: Aether
“The Witches”: Rollercoaster
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“Lovecraft Country”: Strange Case; Chrysalis
Playstation: The Edge
“Tales From the Loop”: Loretta’s House
“The Mandalorian”: The Marshal; Krayt Dragon
Outstanding Compositing in an Episode
“Lovecraft Country”: Strange Case; Chrysalis
“The Mandalorian”: The Believer
“The Mandalorian”: The Marshal
“The Mandalorian”: The Passenger
Congratulations to #TheMandalorian on its 13 nominations at the Visual Effects Society Awards including Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode! pic.twitter.com/pNhjpkDzJS— The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) March 2, 2021
Altri contenuti per Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Stagione 2
- The Mandalorian, Hera Syndulla prenderà il posto di Cara Dune?
- The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau: 'Nella scena del Drago Krayt c'è un trucco de Lo Squalo'
- Gina Carano su Disney: 'Potrei raccontare certe cose, ma metterei nei guai un amico'
- The Mandalorian, dopo il licenziamento Gina Carano è l'attrice più popolare al mondo
- The Mandalorian, Hot Toys presenta la nuova action figure di Bo-Katan
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Stagione 2
- Genere: Fantascienza
- Interpreti: Pedro Pascal
- Nazione: Usa
- Anno di Uscita: 2020
- Stagione: 2
Contenuti più Letti
- The Big Bang Theory: cosa sono le Vanity Card alla fine di ogni episodio?
- Disney+, le novità in arrivo a marzo 2021
- Lucifer 6, ultima prova costumi per Lesley-Ann Brandt: "Emozionante a dir poco"
- The Flash, ecco com'è cambiata la stagione 7 dopo il licenziamento di Hartley Sawyer
- 1 commentiThe Boys 3, primo sguardo al personaggio di Jensen Ackles nelle nuove foto dal set
- 2 commentiHalo: le nuove immagini dal set fanno impazzire i fan!
- 6 commentiPerché Lost fu cancellata: i motivi che spinsero gli autori a chiudere
- WandaVision: come sarà il costume di Scarlet Witch? Ce lo svela un utente di Twitter
- 16 commentiWandaVision 1x08 è un episodio perfetto ed ecco perché
- 5 commentiWandaVision: Funo Pop lancia due nuovi prodotti assolutamente spoiler!