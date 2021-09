The Walking Dead 11, fan impazziti per Maggie e Negan: parla la showrunner

Boy, if you tried to tell us five years ago that Maggie and Negan would ever work together… #TheWalkingDead #TWD #TWDFamily #TWDUniverse

"I'm on your side Maggie." Negan is one of the people that is dedicated to helping Maggie. She just needs to learn to trust him. Not forgive him. She wouldn't have lost so many people if her hatred for him didn't blindly lead her #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Mt1BooDa0o