The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan dedica un post a Norman Reedus

La serie ambientata nel mondo apocalittico ideato da Robert Kirkman è giunta ormai alla decima stagione. Come avete potuto vedere nel trailer di The Walking Dead i protagonisti si preparano ad affrontare nuove minacce. Nel frattempo Jeffrey Dean Morgan ha voluto omaggiare con un post un suo grande amico presente nel cast.

Stiamo parlando di Norman Reedus, interprete di Daryl Dixon, recentemente candidato per due People's Choice Awards. I due si conoscevano da tempo, ma il loro rapporto è diventato molto più stretto a seguito dell'entrata in scena di Negan nel 2017. Nel lungo commento presente nella sua pagina di Instagram possiamo leggere: "Ho appena scoperto che Norman è stato nominato non per uno, ma per due People's Choice Awards! Non c'è nessuno che merita di più questo riconoscimento (e so già che lo odierà). Gli voglio molto bene, tutti noi gliene vogliamo. È una delle persone migliori che ho avuto il privilegio di conoscere". Le foto che accompagnano il post ci fanno vedere diversi momenti tra i due. Per chi non lo sapesse l'attore è stato candidato come migliore attore maschile e miglior attore.

Ricordiamo che le puntate inedite della serie andranno in onda a partire dal 6 ottobre, inoltre The Walking Dead 10 sarà ricca di emozioni secondo Samantha Morton, interprete di Alpha, nuovo e inquietante villain dello show.