The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan dedica un post a Norman Reedus
La serie ambientata nel mondo apocalittico ideato da Robert Kirkman è giunta ormai alla decima stagione. Come avete potuto vedere nel trailer di The Walking Dead i protagonisti si preparano ad affrontare nuove minacce. Nel frattempo Jeffrey Dean Morgan ha voluto omaggiare con un post un suo grande amico presente nel cast.
Stiamo parlando di Norman Reedus, interprete di Daryl Dixon, recentemente candidato per due People's Choice Awards. I due si conoscevano da tempo, ma il loro rapporto è diventato molto più stretto a seguito dell'entrata in scena di Negan nel 2017. Nel lungo commento presente nella sua pagina di Instagram possiamo leggere: "Ho appena scoperto che Norman è stato nominato non per uno, ma per due People's Choice Awards! Non c'è nessuno che merita di più questo riconoscimento (e so già che lo odierà). Gli voglio molto bene, tutti noi gliene vogliamo. È una delle persone migliori che ho avuto il privilegio di conoscere". Le foto che accompagnano il post ci fanno vedere diversi momenti tra i due. Per chi non lo sapesse l'attore è stato candidato come migliore attore maschile e miglior attore.
Ricordiamo che le puntate inedite della serie andranno in onda a partire dal 6 ottobre, inoltre The Walking Dead 10 sarà ricca di emozioni secondo Samantha Morton, interprete di Alpha, nuovo e inquietante villain dello show.
Ok. Norman Reedus. @bigbaldhead I’m gonna say some words. And I’m also gonna spam the crap outta y’all with pics of us... because I CAN!! I just found out about Norman being nominated... for not one... but TWO @peopleschoice awards!! There’s nobody that deserves recognition more... (he’s gonna hate this btw) I love him. I think most of us do. He is one of the more special people I’ve ever had the privilege to know... there is no better friend. No one is more loyal, loving, protective, generous. People like Norman? Rare. In fact... there can only be one. Two award nominations?! Best male actor, and also best actor. I’m so fucking proud of him. Nobody works harder, nobody shows up with more passion, nobody takes more care with their character... and all this? After 10 years of being Daryl Dixon. Bringing that constant intensity to a role after this long is truly amazing. I just think it’s so cool he’s being recognized by all you folks... I want to personally thank you as his pal and coworker. Plus? As an added bonus... Nobody treats their fans better than norm... I say let’s reward him for all he does, and keep voting for him... cuz you know what he super HATES?? Getting up on stage and accepting ANYTHING!! He’ll give credit to others... because that’s who he is... but we know the truth. It’s all @bigbaldhead . Congrats brother!! Big love. I join everyone else in letting you know how proud we are of you. Xoxojd
