The Wheel of Time: rivelato il cast che affiancherà Rosamund Pike nella serie Amazon
Dopo l'annuncio di Rosamund Pike come interprete di Moiraine Damodred, Amazon ha svelato i membri principali del cast di The Wheel of Time, l'atteso show tratto dalla serie di romanzi fantasy di Robert Jordan e conosciuto in Italia come "La Ruota del Tempo".
L'account ufficiale della serie, infatti, ha pubblicato i nomi dei protagonisti dello show rivelando anche i ruoli che andranno ad interpretare: nello specifico il cast vedrà Madeleine Madden nei panni Egwene Al'Vere, Marcus Rutheford nel ruolo di Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris come Mat Cauthon, Zoe Robins nel ruolo di Nynaeve e Josh Stradowki nei panni di Rand Al'Thor. Potete vedere i post originali in calce alla notizia.
Ambientata in un mondo epico-fantasy in cui la magia esiste ma può essere solamente esercitata dalle donne, The Wheel of Time racconta lo storia di Moiraine (Pike), un membro dell'oscura e autorevole organizzazione femminile chiamata Yes Sedai, mentre si imbarca in un pericoloso viaggio insieme a cinque giovani uomini e donne (i personaggi di cui sopra). La donna crede che uno di loro possa essere la reincarnazione di un individuo estremamente potente che, secondo una protezione, salverà l'umanità o la distruggerà.
Le riprese dello show inizieranno questo settembre a Praga in vista di una data di uscita che non è ancora stata rivelata. I primi due episodi saranno diretti da Uta Briesewitz.
“It was not about me. It’s never been about me.” @joshastradowsk1 as Rand Al’Thor #WoTWednesday #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/09sArPoM1g— The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WoTonPrime) August 14, 2019
“It was about a man whose family was taken from him, but who stood tall in his sorrow and protected those he could.” @Marcus_Rudda as Perrin Aybara #WoTWednesday #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/4UTcqdpySA— The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WoTonPrime) August 14, 2019
“It was about a woman who refused to believe that she could not help, could not heal those who had been harmed.” Zoë Robins as Nynaeve #WoTWednesday #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/o8AUdHD5BZ— The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WoTonPrime) August 14, 2019
“It was about a hero who insisted with every breath that he was anything but a hero.” @BarneyHarriso as Mat Cauthon #WoTWednesday #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/OWisit2CXM— The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WoTonPrime) August 14, 2019
“It was about a woman who would not bend her back while she was beaten, and who shown with a light for all who watched.” @TigerMadden as Egwene Al’Vere #WoTWednesday #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/bBtUdcIT88— The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WoTonPrime) August 14, 2019
