The Wheel of Time: rivelato il cast che affiancherà Rosamund Pike nella serie Amazon

Ambientata in un mondo epico-fantasy in cui la magia esiste ma può essere solamente esercitata dalle donne, The Wheel of Time racconta lo storia di Moiraine (Pike), un membro dell'oscura e autorevole organizzazione femminile chiamata Yes Sedai, mentre si imbarca in un pericoloso viaggio insieme a cinque giovani uomini e donne (i personaggi di cui sopra). La donna crede che uno di loro possa essere la reincarnazione di un individuo estremamente potente che, secondo una protezione, salverà l'umanità o la distruggerà.

Dopo l'annuncio di Rosamund Pike come interprete di Moiraine Damodred, Amazon ha svelato i membri principali del cast di The Wheel of Time , l'atteso show tratto dalla serie di romanzi fantasy di Robert Jordan e conosciuto in Italia come "La Ruota del Tempo" .

“It was not about me. It’s never been about me.” @joshastradowsk1 as Rand Al’Thor #WoTWednesday #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/09sArPoM1g — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WoTonPrime) August 14, 2019

“It was about a man whose family was taken from him, but who stood tall in his sorrow and protected those he could.” @Marcus_Rudda as Perrin Aybara #WoTWednesday #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/4UTcqdpySA — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WoTonPrime) August 14, 2019

“It was about a woman who refused to believe that she could not help, could not heal those who had been harmed.” Zoë Robins as Nynaeve #WoTWednesday #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/o8AUdHD5BZ — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WoTonPrime) August 14, 2019

“It was about a hero who insisted with every breath that he was anything but a hero.” @BarneyHarriso as Mat Cauthon #WoTWednesday #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/OWisit2CXM — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WoTonPrime) August 14, 2019