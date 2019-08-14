Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
The Wheel of Time: rivelato il cast che affiancherà Rosamund Pike nella serie Amazon

Dopo l'annuncio di Rosamund Pike come interprete di Moiraine Damodred, Amazon ha svelato i membri principali del cast di The Wheel of Time, l'atteso show tratto dalla serie di romanzi fantasy di Robert Jordan e conosciuto in Italia come "La Ruota del Tempo".

L'account ufficiale della serie, infatti, ha pubblicato i nomi dei protagonisti dello show rivelando anche i ruoli che andranno ad interpretare: nello specifico il cast vedrà Madeleine Madden nei panni Egwene Al'Vere, Marcus Rutheford nel ruolo di Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris come Mat Cauthon, Zoe Robins nel ruolo di Nynaeve e Josh Stradowki nei panni di Rand Al'Thor. Potete vedere i post originali in calce alla notizia.

Ambientata in un mondo epico-fantasy in cui la magia esiste ma può essere solamente esercitata dalle donne, The Wheel of Time racconta lo storia di Moiraine (Pike), un membro dell'oscura e autorevole organizzazione femminile chiamata Yes Sedai, mentre si imbarca in un pericoloso viaggio insieme a cinque giovani uomini e donne (i personaggi di cui sopra). La donna crede che uno di loro possa essere la reincarnazione di un individuo estremamente potente che, secondo una protezione, salverà l'umanità o la distruggerà.

Le riprese dello show inizieranno questo settembre a Praga in vista di una data di uscita che non è ancora stata rivelata. I primi due episodi saranno diretti da Uta Briesewitz.

