The Wilds, le reazioni dei fan alla cancellazione della serie Prime Video

the wilds fandom rn pic.twitter.com/XBxxPZWHCs — f ⚡️ #SaveTheWilds (@shonichild) July 29, 2022

Very bummed about The Wilds. I’m not entirely surprised however. Fan reaction to the change in format was clear from the get go. Fans fell in love with the core characters in S1 just to have that format change significantly in S2. — Dana Piccoli (@DanaPiccoli) July 29, 2022