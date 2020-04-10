The Witcher: i 7 migliori cosplay ispirati alla serie, da Geralt a Yennefer
Davide Sica
The Witcher ha trovato grande successo nella sua trasposizione televisiva su Netflix, con Henry Cavill nei panni di Geralt di Rivia. L'universo di The Witcher è molto ampio e già comprende serie di videogiochi e romanzi. The Witcher si basa infatti sulle opere dell'autore polacco Andrzej Sapkowski e sul web si possono trovare diversi cosplayer.
I fan si divertono da tempo a realizzare diversi cosplay sui personaggi dello show e su Comicbook sono stati pubblicati i sette migliori cosplayer di The Witcher. Alcuni sono basati sulla serie tv e altri invece sono basati sul videogioco.
Comicbook ha deciso per una selezione accurata, considerato che il web è pieno di fan che si dilettano nella pratica del cosplay.
In calce alla news potete trovare i migliori scelti da Comicbook, dal cosplay di Geralt di Rivia a quello di Yennefer.
The Witcher è basata sulla serie fantasy di libri creata da Andrzej Sapowski. Si tratta di un racconto epico sul destino e sulla famiglia di Geralt di Rivia, un cacciatore di mostri solitario, che fatica a trovare il suo posto nel mondo in cui spesso le persone si rivelano maggiormente malvagie rispetto alle bestie. Il destino lo spingerà verso una potente maga e una giovane principessa con un pericoloso segreto. I tre dovranno imparare a collaborare insieme in un mondo sempre più instabile.
In queste settimane è stato pubblicato un making of di The Witcher nel quale si scoprono le magie del VFX, oltre all'honest trailer di The Witcher realizzato, come consuetudine, da Screen Junkies.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Something funny for April Fools' Day 😜 Photo by @sliwkowapanna Ciri by @popcorni_cosplay --- #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaying #photography #cosplayphotography #cosplayfun #craftyourfandom #foamsmith #cosmaker #cosplayart #art #gamer #gaymer #costume #diy #cosplayoftheday #malecosplayer #cosplayguy #geek #gaygeek #geralt #geraltcosplay #witcher #witchercosplay #gamecosplay #cdprcommunity #fantasy #geraltofrivia
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Character: Yennefer Series: The Witcher . First feature from new CosplayWon member @dayhazzza joining us from Ukraine 🇺🇦 You can follow her here: https://www.cosplaywon.com/dayhazzza And ofcourse also on Instagram. . Doesn't she look great? Photo taken by @stasgubkin . . Why don't you become the next CosplayWon member? ☛ CosplayWon.com
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Posted both versions of Ciri you know where! 💙 Just a casual reminder that o dont always share ot but I do spicier cosplay things too and I think it's just as valid 😌 Building things is hard and amazing... but sucking it in while flexing and making your face look normal is also a damn challenge LMAO! 😅 📷: @eccentricerick on the 1st shot with moody editing from me
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
SWIPE TO SEE ORIGINAL PHOTO 👉 Cosplay by ( andrews_macdragon ) Photography by ( zloy__gremlin ) And animation by me..... . #thewitcher #geraltofrivia #thewitcher3 #cosplay #witchercosplay #witcher3wildhunt #cdprojektred #gaming #playstation #cdpr #thewitchernetflix #videogameart #gaming #cosplayart #loop #photographyart #photoshopartwork #animation #muggi404 #aftereffects #vfx #visualeffects #vfxcompositing #animationartist #motiongraphics #vfxartist #animationvideo #photoanimation #photomotion
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🦋POWER OF MAGIC 🦋 Triss Merigold of Maribor Photo by @marriyanego Special thanks to @hustlercosplay • #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #cosplayphotography #cosplayofinstagram #game #gamecosplay #games #witcher #witcher3 #witcherwildhunt #witchercosplay #triss #trissmerigold #trisscosplay #trissandyen #witchernetflix
