Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
  1. HOME
  2. The Witcher - Serie TV
  3. Notizie
Netflix

The Witcher: i 7 migliori cosplay ispirati alla serie, da Geralt a Yennefer

The Witcher: i 7 migliori cosplay ispirati alla serie, da Geralt a Yennefer
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

The Witcher ha trovato grande successo nella sua trasposizione televisiva su Netflix, con Henry Cavill nei panni di Geralt di Rivia. L'universo di The Witcher è molto ampio e già comprende serie di videogiochi e romanzi. The Witcher si basa infatti sulle opere dell'autore polacco Andrzej Sapkowski e sul web si possono trovare diversi cosplayer.

I fan si divertono da tempo a realizzare diversi cosplay sui personaggi dello show e su Comicbook sono stati pubblicati i sette migliori cosplayer di The Witcher. Alcuni sono basati sulla serie tv e altri invece sono basati sul videogioco.
Comicbook ha deciso per una selezione accurata, considerato che il web è pieno di fan che si dilettano nella pratica del cosplay.

In calce alla news potete trovare i migliori scelti da Comicbook, dal cosplay di Geralt di Rivia a quello di Yennefer.
The Witcher è basata sulla serie fantasy di libri creata da Andrzej Sapowski. Si tratta di un racconto epico sul destino e sulla famiglia di Geralt di Rivia, un cacciatore di mostri solitario, che fatica a trovare il suo posto nel mondo in cui spesso le persone si rivelano maggiormente malvagie rispetto alle bestie. Il destino lo spingerà verso una potente maga e una giovane principessa con un pericoloso segreto. I tre dovranno imparare a collaborare insieme in un mondo sempre più instabile.
In queste settimane è stato pubblicato un making of di The Witcher nel quale si scoprono le magie del VFX, oltre all'honest trailer di The Witcher realizzato, come consuetudine, da Screen Junkies.

FONTE: Comicbook
Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

The Witcher: perché non bisogna paragonarlo a Game of Thrones

Altri contenuti per The Witcher - Serie TV

  1. GF Vip, Salvo Veneziano contro Paola Di Benedetto: "Il fidanzato ha fatto votare le fan"
  2. Tiger King, la folle serie Netflix continua con un nuovo episodio