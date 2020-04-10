The Witcher: i 7 migliori cosplay ispirati alla serie, da Geralt a Yennefer

The Witcher ha trovato grande successo nella sua trasposizione televisiva su Netflix, con Henry Cavill nei panni di Geralt di Rivia. L'universo di The Witcher è molto ampio e già comprende serie di videogiochi e romanzi. The Witcher si basa infatti sulle opere dell'autore polacco Andrzej Sapkowski e sul web si possono trovare diversi cosplayer.

I fan si divertono da tempo a realizzare diversi cosplay sui personaggi dello show e su Comicbook sono stati pubblicati i sette migliori cosplayer di The Witcher. Alcuni sono basati sulla serie tv e altri invece sono basati sul videogioco.

Comicbook ha deciso per una selezione accurata, considerato che il web è pieno di fan che si dilettano nella pratica del cosplay.



In calce alla news potete trovare i migliori scelti da Comicbook, dal cosplay di Geralt di Rivia a quello di Yennefer.

The Witcher è basata sulla serie fantasy di libri creata da Andrzej Sapowski. Si tratta di un racconto epico sul destino e sulla famiglia di Geralt di Rivia, un cacciatore di mostri solitario, che fatica a trovare il suo posto nel mondo in cui spesso le persone si rivelano maggiormente malvagie rispetto alle bestie. Il destino lo spingerà verso una potente maga e una giovane principessa con un pericoloso segreto. I tre dovranno imparare a collaborare insieme in un mondo sempre più instabile.

In queste settimane è stato pubblicato un making of di The Witcher nel quale si scoprono le magie del VFX, oltre all'honest trailer di The Witcher realizzato, come consuetudine, da Screen Junkies.