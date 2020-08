The Witcher, mascherine e distanziamento sociale sul set della seconda stagione

I answered a FaceTime call on set from my seven year old in this PPE. He very politely said, “Hi, can I speak to Mommy please?” pic.twitter.com/nTygJZdg3H

It's our fourth show together, and the farthest we've ever sat apart, but @SSurjik and I are ready to do this. https://t.co/9Qh4xaDvMY